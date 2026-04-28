Logistics Plus is Named a 2026 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider
It's the fourth straight year that Logistics Plus has been named to the annual Inbound Logistics magazine list.
"Our editorial selection committee reviewed more than 400 submissions this year, carefully evaluating a rapidly expanding field of innovative solutions," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "From this highly competitive pool, only 100 providers were chosen—recognizing those delivering the most impactful technology and value to the supply chain community."
The 2026 Top 100 list will appear in the April print, digital, and app editions, and will be featured on the Inbound Logistics website throughout the year, along with promotion across our media platforms.
View the list online at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/ or read the April 2026 digital edition of Inbound Logistics at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/digital-editions/.
About Inbound Logistics
Inbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
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Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next
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