Logistics Plus Founder Jim Berlin Transitions to Chairman; Names Yuriy Ostapyak as CEO

Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus

Berlin will remain actively involved in LP’s strategic direction and will continue its support for Ukraine relief efforts and Erie-based initiatives.

I’m honored to lead Logistics Plus into its next chapter and deeply committed to the customers, partners, and teammates who make this company what it is. Our best work is still ahead of us.” — Yuriy Ostapyak

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, announced that founder Jim Berlin has transitioned from Chief Executive Officer to Chairman, and Chief Operating Officer Yuriy Ostapyak has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.“Who knew where Logistics Plus would go when it all started almost 30 years ago with one customer and three employees,” said Berlin. “The growth we’ve achieved came from the hard work, creativity, and can-do attitude of our people—our trademark Passion for Excellence. The daily leadership of Logistics Plus is now in very capable hands. Yuriy has effectively been leading this company for some time and doing it very well.”Ostapyak joined Logistics Plus in 2005 and has built a 20-year career spanning sales, operations, freight forwarding, third-party logistics, and global procurement. As COO, he has been a driving force behind LP’s global growth and expansion and has led the company’s evolution from a logistics provider into a full-service supply chain management company delivering specialized solutions for Fortune 50 clients in IT, infrastructure, and business intelligence. He holds degrees in International Business and Marketing from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and International Economics from Kyiv National Economic University.“Jim built something truly remarkable—a company defined not just by its growth, but by the people and values behind it,” said Ostapyak. “I’m honored to lead Logistics Plus into its next chapter and deeply committed to the customers, partners, and teammates who make this company what it is. Our best work is still ahead of us.”Berlin will remain actively involved in LP’s strategic direction and will continue its support for Ukraine relief efforts and Erie-based initiatives. As Logistics Plus approaches its 30th anniversary in August, the company moves forward under its 2026 campaign theme: Built for What’s Next. When the world changes, Logistics Plus delivers About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plusdelivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Workand a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

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