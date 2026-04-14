Tolerisk Earns Highest User Satisfaction Rating Among Leading Risk

Independent advisors rate Tolerisk 8.90 out of 10, ranking the platform above all major competitors in the risk technology category

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tolerisk, the fiduciary-grade risk tolerance assessment platform built for independent advisors, today announced it received an 8.90 out of 10 user satisfaction rating in the 2026 T3/Inside Information Software Survey, the most comprehensive independent technology survey in the financial advisory industry. The 2026 rating marks the third consecutive year Tolerisk has led the Risk Tolerance Instruments category in user satisfaction, placing it above all established competitors including Nitrogen, Orion Risk Intelligence, Morningstar Risk Ecosystem, and StratiFi.The T3/Inside Information Survey , conducted annually by industry researcher Bob Veres, evaluates technology tools used by thousands of independent financial advisors and fiduciaries across the country. In this year's risk tolerance category, Tolerisk's 8.90 rating outpaced the category average of 7.80 by more than a full point. The survey authors specifically cited Tolerisk as one of the standout tools in the category, noting that it "assesses clients' risk capacity in detail, plus their current risk exposure in real time, based on the constantly shifting markets.""This rating reflects what our users tell us every day," said Mark Friedenthal, CEO of Tolerisk. "Advisors are under more pressure than ever to demonstrate their value and meet a true fiduciary standard, which requires going beyond a simple risk score. Tolerisk was built to help them deliver on evolving client expectations."Unlike traditional risk tools that produce a single score based on a short questionnaire, Tolerisk separately measures a client's willingness and ability to take investment risk, factors in real-time market conditions, and calculates the probability of a client running out of money over time. The platform's output is expressed on a standardized scale tied to familiar benchmarks, making it easier for advisors to explain and for clients to understand.Tolerisk recently launched its AI Companion , a fiduciary-trained AI assistant that helps advisors maintain personalized client communication at scale, trigger check-ins based on past risk assessments, and keep every interaction documented and compliant.Advisors interested in learning more can schedule a demo at tolerisk.com About ToleriskTolerisk is an analytical, multidimensional risk-tolerance assessment tool designed to improve advisor-client relationships through in-depth risk evaluations. By measuring a host of factors, including a client’s willingness and ability to take investment risk, Tolerisk provides a scientific approach to risk management that evolves with the client over time.

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