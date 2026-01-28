Tolerisk Launches Fiduciary-Trained AI Companion to Scale High-Touch Advisor Engagement

MARLTON , NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tolerisk , the leader in advanced risk management technology, today announced the launch of the Tolerisk AI Companion, a new fiduciary-trained assistant helping advisors deliver a high-touch client experience at scale that manual outreach cannot match.Unlike generic AI tools, the Tolerisk AI Companion is natively linked to the Tolerisk ecosystem. It uses client financial profile data to drive meaningful, natural-language conversations that distinguish between a client’s willingness and their actual ability to take risk.By proactively identifying life changes, such as job shifts, health updates, or unexpected windfalls, the system surfaces the specific insights an advisor needs to elevate client service and prioritize time where it matters most.During sudden geopolitical shifts or market volatility, advisors are often compelled to contact their entire book of business simultaneously. Manual outreach to a large client base would be physically impossible in a single day, but the AI Companion enables the advisor to trigger a personalized, context-aware check-in to every client. The system then identifies which clients are expressing distress or shifting financial needs, allowing the advisor to prioritize live, human intervention for those who need it most.“We designed the AI Companion to strengthen advisor-client relationships, not replace them,” said Mark Friedenthal, Founder and CEO of Tolerisk. “High-touch service is a point of pride for fiduciaries, but time is a finite resource. This tool acts as a bridge, conducting advisor-initiated check-ins that identify which clients need human intervention right now and providing the high-quality, documented insights necessary for expert guidance.”Key features of the Tolerisk AI Companion include:- Advisor-Initiated Check-Ins: Advisors trigger personalized outreach links with specific context, ensuring every automated conversation feels personal and remains in the advisor’s voice.- Contextual Interviews: The AI initiates voice or text conversations based on the client’s most recent risk assessment, asking relevant questions about life changes and financial goals.- Insight Flagging: The system automatically alerts advisors when a client expresses distress or experiences a life event that requires immediate human intervention, such as extreme market anxiety or a sudden inheritance.- Multi-Modal Interaction: Clients can respond via text or natural voice, allowing them to stay connected while on the go without the friction of a static questionnaire.- Seamless Integration: Fully connects with scheduling tools like Calendly or HubSpot to move clients from a digital check-in to a booked meeting instantly.The Tolerisk AI Companion is available now and is included within the Tolerisk subscription. Contact us for more information or to see the AI Companion in action About ToleriskTolerisk is an analytical, multidimensional risk-tolerance assessment tool designed to improve advisor-client relationships through in-depth risk evaluations. By measuring a host of factors, including a client’s willingness and ability to take investment risk, Tolerisk provides a scientific approach to risk management that evolves with the client over time.

