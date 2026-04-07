Splan joins Saviynt's Technology Ecosystem Saviynt Exchange to Advance Identity Security

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The collaboration enables Saviynt users to complete the process of approving, granting and revoking physical access from within their Saviynt session.

Splan has demonstrated deep expertise in physical identity and access governance. We are excited to work together to strengthen identity security across today’s complex enterprise environments.” — Jeff Margolies, chief product, and strategy officer at Saviynt

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of RSA Conference and ISC West 2026, Splan today announced it has joined Saviynt’s growing applications and solution ecosystem, Saviynt Exchange. This partnership combines Splan’s deep expertise in Physical Identity and Access with Saviynt’s converged identity platform, The Identity Cloud. This collaboration enables Saviynt users and admins to complete the process of approving, granting and revoking physical access from within their session using the familiar Saviynt interface. Unifying the management of IT and Physical identities simultaneously with IT entitlements, delivers a complete view of role-based access risk. Splan delivers seamless integration across all leading Physical Access Control Systems (PACS), which reduces duplicate process costs for employees, contractors, and visitors.

Saviynt’s Identity Cloud is the industry’s most advanced converged identity security platform – built with AI and automation at its core. It unifies Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Application Access Governance (AAG), and External Identity Management into a single, cloud-native solution. Built with AI and automation at its core, it delivers superior security, intelligent decision-making, increased productivity, and continuous compliance – empowering organizations to manage the full identity lifecycle across human and machine identities with speed and confidence.

“We are thrilled to partner with Saviynt to help organizations strengthen their identity security posture with the addition of physical identity security,” said Madhu Gourineni, CEO, Saviynt. “By combining our AI-based Physical Identity and Access platform functions with Saviynt’s industry-leading capabilities, we can deliver Saviynt users, a 360-degree view of access risk for employees, contractors and visitors while reducing duplicate process costs across IT and Physical security.”

Through this partnership, Splan will leverage Saviynt’s platform to help enable enterprise teams eliminate security gaps created by the siloed operation of IT and Physical Security. Access recertification and enforcement of compliance related policies can now be extended to physical identities as well, all from the familiar Saviynt interface. Together, the two companies are committed to helping customers simplify identity processes, achieve continuous compliance, and improve visibility into risk and access.

“Splan has demonstrated deep expertise in physical identity and access governance. We are excited to work together to strengthen identity security across today’s complex enterprise environments,” said Jeff Margolies, chief product, and strategy officer at Saviynt. “By combining forces, we’re helping organizations modernize their identity programs, reduce risk, and build a more secure foundation for digital transformation.”

To learn more about the partnership, please visit Saviynt Exchange.

About Splan

Splan offers an AI-powered Physical Identity Platform that includes Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM), and Enterprise Visitor Management with Security Insights. Splan’s PIAM offers seamless integration with all brands of PACS, as well as enterprise scale IAM Systems like Saviynt. Powerful workflow automation streamlines physical access for employees, contractors, and visitors. With mobile wallet credentials and the industry’s broadest access-control integrations, Splan helps enterprises unify IT and Physical Identity processes. Learn more at www.splan.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Pan Kamal

Vice President Technology Partnerships

pkamal@splan.com

+1 650-793-5992

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