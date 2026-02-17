Splan, Inc., the Leading Physical Identity Platform, Launches Employee Badge for Mobile Wallet in Partnership with HID

Splan and HID partner to deliver mobile credentials for physical access Splan logo Madhu Gourineni, Founder & CEO of Splan, Inc.

Splan to showcase joint solution at ISC West 2026, March 25-27 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISC WEST 2026 -- Splan, Inc., a leading enterprise Physical Identity Platform provider, today announced the availability of Employee Badge in Mobile Wallet using the HID Origo Platform. This enables Splan’s extensive network of integration partners to issue secure wallet credentials directly to Apple and Google Wallets. The support for iOS and Android devices enables employees, contractors, and visitors to streamline frictionless facility access while enhancing security and user experience. Splan is now approved as an HID Advantage Technology Partner.

Organizations with Splan’s Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) software can now replace legacy credentials or support both the physical and digital identities, providing a seamless experience across single or multiple physical access control environments. Credentials can be issued, managed, revoked, or updated centrally through Splan for visitor passes and workforce passes automating the identity lifecycle across physical spaces, reducing operational overhead, and making security better for workplaces.

Splan provides integrators and customers with a consolidated, centralized dashboard to view, manage, and monitor all mobile credentials in one place, simplifying operations across multiple access control systems. “Our partnership with HID and our multi-PACS integrations allow us to support customers who have deployed multiple Access Control brands,” says Madhu Gourineni, Founder & CEO of Splan. "Because wallet credentials mirror how users already interact with their mobile phones every day, there is no need for a separate app, making adoption intuitive for enterprise users.” Gourineni goes on to add, “Splan can now deliver a frictionless and fluid experience for employees, contractors and visitors at global and enterprise companies.”

"Working alongside partners like Splan through our Technology Partner Program, we're helping organizations put secure building access where employees expect it, on their mobile devices," said Sanjit Bardhan, Vice President, and Head of Mobile at HID. “It's how we're empowering partners to move beyond traditional access solutions and deliver experiences that are more intuitive, integrated and aligned with how people work today” Splan is demonstrating its solutions during ISC West 2026, March 25-27, at Booth 4050.

About Splan

Splan offers an AI-powered Physical Identity Platform that includes Enterprise Visitor Management and PIAM with Security Insights. Built for the modern cloud, Splan ensures smooth and simplified touch-less check-ins for visitors, employees, contractors, vendors, and more. Splan’s PIAM offers seamless integration with all brands of PACS, as well as IAM Systems. Powerful workflow automation streamlines operations for employee onboarding, access change requests and even contractor and vendor management. With modules like Events, Desk Booking Mustering, Deliveries, Truck Management, and more. With mobile wallet credentials and the industry’s broadest access-control integrations, Splan helps enterprises modernize physical identity while improving security, efficiency, and user experience. Learn more at www.splan.com.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

