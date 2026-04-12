Malatya Apricot | Dried Fruits and Nuts Supplier – Export HUB

Malatya Apricot Prunes Raisin Supplier and Exporter Dried Fruits and Nuts Supplier and Exporter Wholesale Dried Apricot Supplier and Exporter

By focusing on premium-quality Raisin and Prunes, while contributing valuable insights through News From Dried Fruits and Nuts Sector

By focusing on premium-quality Raisin and Prunes, while contributing valuable insights through News From Dried Fruits and Nuts Sector, Malatya Apricot not only delivers exceptional products” — Ertugrul Evliyaoglu

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI, TURKEY, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by changing consumer habits, increasing health awareness, and a growing demand for natural and sustainable products. Within this evolving landscape, dried fruits and nuts have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, offering both nutritional value and convenience. At the center of this expansion stands Malatya Apricot, a leading export hub delivering premium-quality dried fruits and nuts to international markets.

With decades of expertise, a strong agricultural foundation, and a commitment to excellence, the company continues to shape the future of the industry while providing valuable insights through News From Dried Fruits and Nuts Sector



The Rising Global Demand for Dried Fruits and Nuts

In recent years, consumers worldwide have become increasingly focused on healthy eating habits. This shift has led to a surge in demand for natural, minimally processed foods that offer both taste and nutrition. Dried fruits, rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, perfectly meet these expectations.

Products such as Raisin and Prunes have become essential ingredients in a wide range of food applications. From bakery and confectionery to breakfast cereals and snack bars, their versatility makes them indispensable for both manufacturers and consumers.

Additionally, the growing popularity of plant-based diets, clean-label products, and functional foods has further accelerated the demand for dried fruits. As a result, global trade volumes continue to rise, creating new opportunities for exporters who can ensure consistent quality and reliable supply.

Malatya Apricot has successfully capitalized on these trends, positioning itself as a trusted partner for importers, wholesalers, and food producers across multiple continents.

Malatya: A Global Hub for Premium Dried Fruits

Malatya, located in Türkiye, is globally recognized as one of the most important centers for dried fruit production. The region’s unique climate, fertile soil, and centuries-old agricultural traditions create ideal conditions for cultivating high-quality fruits.

While Malatya is especially famous for its apricots, the region has also become a key player in the broader dried fruits sector. Leveraging this strong agricultural heritage, Malatya Apricot has expanded its product range to include a wide variety of dried fruits and nuts, including Raisin and Prunes



This strategic diversification allows the company to meet the evolving demands of global markets while maintaining its reputation for quality and reliability.

Excellence in Raisin Production and Export

Raisins are among the most widely consumed dried fruits worldwide, valued for their natural sweetness, long shelf life, and high nutritional content. They are produced by drying grapes under controlled conditions, preserving their natural sugars and beneficial nutrients.

Malatya Apricot’s Raisin production process is designed to meet the highest international standards. The company carefully selects premium grape varieties and applies advanced drying and processing techniques to ensure consistent quality.

Key Advantages of Malatya Apricot Raisins:

Naturally sweet and rich in flavor

High in antioxidants and essential nutrients

Available in various sizes and moisture levels

Suitable for industrial and retail applications

Compliant with international food safety standards

Applications of Raisins in Global Markets:

The versatility of raisins makes them a staple ingredient in many industries:

Bakery Industry: Used in breads, cakes, cookies, and pastries

Breakfast Foods: Added to cereals, granola, and energy bars

Confectionery: Incorporated into chocolates and sweets

Food Manufacturing: Used in ready-to-eat meals and snack products

With growing demand in regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia, Malatya Apricot continues to strengthen its position as a reliable Raisin supplier.

Growing Demand and Innovation in the Prunes Market

Prunes, or dried plums, have gained significant popularity due to their unique taste and well-known health benefits. Rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, prunes are widely recognized for supporting digestive health and overall well-being.

Malatya Apricot has established itself as a key player in the Prunes market by focusing on quality, innovation, and sustainability.

Key Features of Malatya Apricot Prunes:

Naturally rich flavor and soft texture

High nutritional value

Carefully processed to maintain freshness

Available in bulk and customized packaging

Applications of Prunes:

Prunes are widely used across various industries:

Bakery and Pastry: Cakes, muffins, and bread

Healthy Snacks: Packaged ready-to-eat products

Culinary Uses: Sauces, meat dishes, and gourmet recipes

Functional Foods: Health-focused formulations

As consumer awareness of health benefits continues to grow, the global demand for Prunes is expected to increase further, creating new export opportunities.

A Comprehensive Export HUB for Global Markets

Malatya Apricot operates as a full-service export hub, offering a wide range of dried fruits and nuts to customers worldwide. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes:

Dried apricots

Raisins

Prunes

Dried figs

Dates

Nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and cashews

Organic dried fruits and vegetables

The company’s export infrastructure is designed to meet the needs of international clients efficiently and reliably.

Export Capabilities:

Flexible packaging solutions (bulk, retail, private label)

Mixed container shipments

Efficient logistics and supply chain management

Timely delivery to global markets

Malatya Apricot serves customers in key markets including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Commitment to Quality, Safety, and Sustainability

Quality is the cornerstone of Malatya Apricot’s operations. The company implements strict quality control measures at every stage of production, from raw material sourcing to final packaging.

Quality Assurance Practices:

Compliance with international food safety standards

Advanced processing and packaging technologies

Regular inspections and quality checks

Traceability throughout the supply chain

Sustainability Initiatives:

In addition to quality, Malatya Apricot is committed to sustainable and responsible business practices:

Environmentally friendly production processes

Efficient use of natural resources

Support for local farmers and communities

Ethical sourcing and fair trade principles

These initiatives not only enhance product quality but also contribute to a more sustainable global food system.

Innovation in Organic and Healthy Food Solutions

The demand for organic and natural food products is growing rapidly, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and environmental issues. Malatya Apricot has responded to this trend by expanding its portfolio of organic dried fruits and vegetables.

Organic Raisin and Prunes products are particularly popular among health-conscious consumers and premium markets.

Benefits of Organic Products:

Free from synthetic chemicals and pesticides

Preserved natural taste and nutrients

Suitable for clean-label and specialty products

By investing in organic production and certification, Malatya Apricot continues to meet the evolving needs of global consumers.

Industry Insights Through News From Dried Fruits and Nuts Sector

Beyond its role as a supplier, Malatya Apricot actively contributes to the industry by sharing valuable insights and updates through its News From Dried Fruits and Nuts Sector platform.

This resource provides:

Market trends and analysis

Industry news and developments

Export opportunities and trade insights

Consumer behavior and demand forecasts

By offering up-to-date information, the company helps stakeholders make informed decisions and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Meeting Diverse Customer Needs

Malatya Apricot understands that different markets have unique requirements. Therefore, it offers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of its clients.

Customer-Oriented Services:

Private label production

Customized product specifications

Flexible order quantities

Competitive pricing strategies

Dedicated customer support

This approach has enabled the company to build long-term relationships with clients and establish a strong presence in global markets.

The Future of the Dried Fruits Industry

The outlook for the dried fruits and nuts sector remains highly positive. Several factors are expected to drive continued growth:

Increasing global population

Rising health awareness

Expansion of e-commerce and global trade

Innovation in product development

Products like Raisin and Prunes will continue to play a key role in this growth, thanks to their versatility, nutritional benefits, and wide range of applications.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

As international trade continues to expand, strong partnerships between suppliers and buyers are becoming increasingly important. Malatya Apricot focuses on building trust-based relationships with its clients by offering consistent quality, reliable supply, and transparent communication.

The company’s global network and customer-centric approach position it as a preferred partner for businesses seeking high-quality dried fruits and nuts.



Malatya Apricot continues to lead the way as a global export hub in the dried fruits and nuts sector. With a diverse product portfolio, strong quality standards, and a commitment to sustainability, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of international markets.

By focusing on premium-quality Raisin and Prunes, while contributing valuable insights through News From Dried Fruits and Nuts Sector, Malatya Apricot not only delivers exceptional products but also drives industry innovation and growth.

As the global demand for healthy, natural, and convenient food options continues to rise, Malatya Apricot remains dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality solutions for partners around the world—solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the global dried fruits and nuts industry.

Malatya Apricot | Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables

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