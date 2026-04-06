Malatya Apricot | Expands Global Reach with Premium Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin Offerings

Malatya Apricot Cashew Raisin Supplier and Exporter Raisin and Prunes Organic Dried Fruits and Nuts 4

We are proud to announce the expansion of its product line featuring Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin available for worldwide delivery

Our commitment extends beyond apricots. By expanding into Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin, Malatya Apricot aims to provide a comprehensive range of healthy snacks” — Ertugrul Evliyaoglu

MALATYA, BATTALGAZI , TURKEY, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned as the global capital of apricot production, Malatya continues to strengthen its position in the international dried food market through innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to quality. With increasing global demand for healthy, natural, and nutrient-rich foods, Malatya Apricot is proud to announce the expansion of its premium product line featuring Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin, now available for worldwide delivery.

As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, the demand for clean-label, organic products has surged across continents. Malatya Apricot has responded by elevating its production standards and investing in state-of-the-art processing facilities to ensure that every product meets international food safety regulations while preserving the authentic taste and nutritional value of nature.

A Legacy Rooted in Excellence

Malatya has long been synonymous with high-quality apricots, producing over 80% of the world’s dried apricots. This rich agricultural heritage has enabled local producers to develop deep expertise in cultivation, harvesting, drying, and packaging techniques. Malatya Apricot builds upon this legacy by integrating traditional methods with modern technologies to create a diverse portfolio of premium dried foods.

The company’s commitment extends beyond apricots. By expanding into Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin, Malatya Apricot aims to provide a comprehensive range of healthy snack options tailored to global tastes and dietary preferences.

Commitment to Organic and Sustainable Practices

One of the key pillars of Malatya Apricot’s success is its dedication to organic farming and sustainable agriculture. The company collaborates with certified organic farms that avoid synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This ensures that all Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables retain their natural purity and nutritional integrity.

Sustainability is also embedded in every stage of the supply chain. From water-efficient irrigation systems to eco-friendly packaging materials, Malatya Apricot actively minimizes its environmental footprint. The drying process, a critical step in preserving fruits and vegetables, is carefully monitored to reduce energy consumption while maintaining optimal quality.

Diverse Product Portfolio for Global Consumers

Malatya Apricot’s expanded catalog includes a wide selection of products designed to meet the evolving needs of international markets:

Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables

The company offers an extensive range of Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, including apricots, figs, dates, apples, tomatoes, and more. Each product is carefully selected and processed to preserve its natural flavor, color, and nutrients.

These products are ideal for health-conscious consumers, food manufacturers, and culinary professionals seeking high-quality ingredients. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables provide a convenient and nutritious alternative to fresh produce.

Premium Cashew Selection

Malatya Apricot sources high-grade Cashew nuts from trusted suppliers and ensures strict quality control throughout the processing and packaging stages. Known for their creamy texture and rich flavor, cashews are a popular choice among snack lovers and are widely used in cooking, baking, and plant-based diets.

The company offers various forms of Cashew, including raw, roasted, salted, and flavored options, catering to diverse consumer preferences across global markets.

High-Quality Raisins

Raisins are another cornerstone of Malatya Apricot’s product line. Carefully dried under controlled conditions, each Raisin retains its natural sweetness and chewy texture. Available in multiple varieties such as golden, sultana, and black raisins, these products are widely used in baking, cereals, and snack mixes.

The company ensures that every Raisin meets strict quality standards, free from additives and processed with care to maintain its nutritional benefits.

Advanced Quality Assurance and Certifications

Quality and safety are paramount at Malatya Apricot. The company adheres to internationally recognized food safety standards and holds certifications such as ISO, HACCP, and organic certifications from reputable authorities.

Each batch of Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin undergoes rigorous testing to ensure compliance with global regulations. From farm to final packaging, every step is carefully monitored to guarantee consistency, traceability, and excellence.

Global Distribution Network

With a robust logistics infrastructure, Malatya Apricot offers reliable worldwide delivery services. The company has established partnerships with international distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms to ensure timely and efficient product availability.

Whether serving bulk orders for food manufacturers or retail-ready packages for consumers, Malatya Apricot ensures that its Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin reach customers in optimal condition.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Consumers

Today’s consumers demand transparency, quality, and convenience. Malatya Apricot addresses these expectations by offering products that are:

100% natural and organic

Free from artificial additives and preservatives

Rich in essential nutrients

Convenient for on-the-go consumption

The growing popularity of plant-based diets and healthy snacking has further boosted demand for Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin products. Malatya Apricot is well-positioned to meet this demand with its diverse and high-quality offerings.

Innovation in Packaging and Branding

Understanding the importance of product presentation, Malatya Apricot has invested in innovative packaging solutions that enhance shelf appeal while preserving freshness. Vacuum-sealed and resealable packaging options ensure that Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin maintain their quality during transportation and storage.

Custom branding solutions are also available for international partners, enabling businesses to market premium products under their own labels while benefiting from Malatya Apricot’s expertise and reputation.

Supporting Local Farmers and Communities

Malatya Apricot’s operations have a significant positive impact on local communities. By collaborating with regional farmers and cooperatives, the company supports sustainable livelihoods and promotes economic growth.

Fair trade practices and long-term partnerships ensure that farmers receive fair compensation for their produce, encouraging the continued cultivation of high-quality Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin products.

Future Outlook and Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Malatya Apricot aims to further expand its presence in key international markets, including Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. The company is also exploring new product innovations, including organic snack mixes and value-added products featuring Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin.

Investments in research and development will continue to play a crucial role in enhancing product quality, improving shelf life, and introducing new flavors that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

About Malatya Apricot

Malatya Apricot is a leading exporter of premium dried fruits and nuts, specializing in Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables, Cashew, and Raisin. Based in Malatya, Türkiye, the company combines decades of expertise with modern technology to deliver high-quality products to customers worldwide.

With a strong focus on sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction, Malatya Apricot continues to set new standards in the global dried food industry.

Organic Dried Fruits and Vegetables

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