Enhancing Asset Manager Distribution Intelligence with AI

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LARKSPUR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesFocus Solutions (SFS), a fintech leader servicing the asset management industry, announced its comprehensive MARS Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management ( MDM ) solution which has been instrumental in providing a single, trusted source of data(“Golden Copy”) for its clients, empowering quicker, smarter sales and marketing decisions will include the new MARS-AI ™ feature with MARS v11.Currently, MARS v10 includes an automated insights feature that provides asset management firms with business insights, such as identifying Advisors who may have an interest in particular products based on user-defined factors, identifying cross-selling opportunities, identifying Advisor trends, and alerting when Advisors break trends, and more. MARS v10 also includes business-critical Distribution Intelligence features such as Advisor Team information, segmentation, lead scoring, cross-sell identification, and automated insights, which leverage behavioral and transaction data that typically fall outside the scope of a traditional MDM platform.MARS v11, targeted for release later this year, will provide AI-powered analytics to help distribution teams quickly uncover actionable insights and trends and make faster strategic decisions. Powered by secure AI agents, MARS v11 understands the context, runs the analysis, validates the output, and delivers clear narrative insights, structured data, visualizations, and grounded, explainable results without complex queries and manual report building.MARS provides multi-product reporting and automated distribution insights across all product types, including model portfolios, mutual funds, ETFs, Managed Accounts, UCITs, UMAs, SICAVs, CITS, interval funds, DCIO/retirement, and alternative investment products. MARS v11 enhances current capabilities by helping sales and marketing teams shift from administrative work to high-value selling and proactive risk management, thereby growing AUM.About SFS MARSSFS MARS is a fintech leader in Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management(MDM) for asset management firms. With a suite of advanced tools, including automated distribution intelligence insights, SFS enables firms to gain deep insights into their market performance and optimize their sales and marketing strategies. Trusted by top 100 AUM asset managers, SFS continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the evolving financial landscape. More information about SFS can be found at: www.sfsmars.com

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