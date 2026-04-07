ACCELERATING AUM GROWTH WITH THE RIGHT DISTIBUTION INTELLIGENCE AND MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT (MDM) SOLUTION

SalesFocus Solutions

Turn fragmented distribution data into a trusted foundation for sales and marketing execution and AUM growth

LARKSPUR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesFocus Solutions (SFS), a fintech leader servicing the asset management industry, announced its comprehensive Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management (MDM) solution has been instrumental in providing a single, trusted source of data(“Golden Copy”) for its clients, empowering quicker, smarter sales and marketing decisions.Anil Peggerla, VP and Chief Technology Officer said, “The MARS Distribution Intelligence and MDM solution turns fragmented data from transfer agents, financial intermediaries, NSCC, custodians, third-party data providers, and broker-dealers into Advisor and Advisor Team intelligence and provides a secure, centralized location for distribution data discovery, analytics, and transfer to in-house systems, such as a data warehouse.”The lack of accurate, timely, and centralized distribution data is a top barrier to AUM growth. MARS eliminates these barriers by delivering timely, reliable data with traceable data lineage. The MARS curated data provides linkages among distribution intelligence data points, including firms, offices/branches, reps, advisor teams , accounts, channels, territories, sales, assets, and products. MARS provides multi-product reporting across all product types, including model portfolios, mutual funds, ETFs, Managed Accounts, UCITs, UMAs, SICAVs, CITS, interval funds, DCIO/retirement, and alternative investment products.Anil Ravindran, Vice President of Engineering, pointed out that, “The MARS Distribution Intelligence and MDM solution is perfectly tailored for the needs of asset management firms and provides benefits that many generic MDM solutions don’t typically provide, such as bi-directional integration with MARS for Salesforce so the data in Salesforceis always accurate, up to date – and trustworthy. MARS includes superior capabilities for rapid and detailed transactional-level and analytical sales reporting and is optimized for time-based sales metrics for trend analysis.”MARS also includes business-critical Distribution Intelligence features such as Advisor Team information, segmentation, lead scoring, cross-sell identification, and automated insights, which leverage behavioral and transaction data that typically fall outside the scope of a traditional MDM platform.About SFS MARSSFS MARS is a fintech leader in Distribution Intelligence and Master Data Management(MDM) for asset management firms. With a suite of advanced tools, including automated distribution intelligence insights, SFS enables firms to gain deep insights into their market performance and optimize their sales and marketing strategies. Trusted by top 100 AUM asset managers, SFS continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for the evolving financial landscape. More information about SFS can be found at: www.sfsmars.com

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