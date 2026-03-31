DBEDT E-newsletter – March 2026

Aloha kākou,



I would like to express my gratitude to the community members, essential workers and emergency management teams who worked tirelessly through the Kona Low storms and continue to assist our communities. I also want to thank Hawai‘i’s tourism industry for supporting our displaced residents affected by the severe weather. In Hawai‘i, we show up for one another, and this weather event was no exception. For recovery resources and information on how to support local storm relief efforts, please visit ready.hawaii.gov.



March has been a busy month for DBEDT, both at the Legislature and in communities statewide. This issue features a range of efforts now underway, from bills focused on affordable housing, small businesses and film production, to initiatives that help Hawaiʻi companies grow, create jobs and reach new markets.



That progress is taking shape in visible ways. The Small Business Regulatory Review Board held its first meeting on Maui, expanding access for business owners outside Oʻahu. DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division led the Hawaiʻi Pavilion at Natural Products Expo West, where Hawaiʻi companies connected with buyers and distributors from around the world. The Creative Industries Division is also helping drive a strong lineup of film and television productions in Hawaiʻi, creating opportunities for crews, actors and vendors.



This month’s newsletter also reflects DBEDT’s focus on long-term economic growth. Efforts to strengthen food and product innovation, advance sustainable manufacturing at HOST Park and share tools for more responsible visitor practices all contribute to a stronger and more resilient economy for Hawaiʻi.



Mahalo for your continued interest in DBEDT’s efforts.



Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka

As we move through the 2026 legislative session, we would like to provide a highlight of some of the Department’s priorities:



Expand Affordable Housing

HB1724 HD2 SD1 (Relating to the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation) – Makes the housing equity pilot permanent, expands how the funds may be used, and streamlines access to Affordable Housing Revolving Fund money.



SB2069 SD2 HD1 (Relating to the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund) – Extends the pilot program through June 30, 2030, and limits purchases to for-sale housing projects in transit-oriented development areas.



Support Small Businesses

SB3084 SD1 HD1 (Relating to the Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation) – Expands the allowable uses of Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation grant funds to include providing grants to applicants for qualifying federal research and development awards and matching funds for recipients of those awards and related contracts.



Promote Film and Television Industries

SB2580 SD2 HD1 (Relating to the Motion Picture, Digital Media, and Film Production Income Tax Credit) – Raises the film tax credit, adds new reporting requirements, broadens eligibility, adjusts credit caps, and extends the program through 2038.



HB1939 HD2 SD1 (Relation to Taxation) – Expands the film tax credit for productions with strong local hiring, adds certification and reporting requirements, and allows one annual waiver of the per-production cap.



Strengthen Communities Statewide

HB2270 HD1 SD1 (Relating to the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program) – Broadens the Downpayment Loan Assistance Program by easing loan restrictions, allowing more lenders to participate, and lowering the buyer’s required contribution. DBEDT Forecast Shows Steady Economic Growth Ahead DBEDT’s latest economic forecast shows Hawaiʻi’s economy is expected to continue growing at a steady pace in 2026 and beyond. The outlook points to stable gains supported by a strong labor market, rising personal income and continued visitor spending. The forecast also notes easing inflation and ongoing activity in areas such as construction and consumer spending.



The report indicates Hawaiʻi is on track for moderate and stable economic growth in the years ahead. DBEDT continues to monitor the impacts of global uncertainty, changes in federal policy and the recent storms on Hawai‘i’s economy. Production Slate Brings New Opportunity for Hawaiʻi’s Creative Economy DBEDT’s Creative Industries Division is supporting several film and television productions now filming in Hawaiʻi, bringing new momentum to the state’s creative economy. Current projects include Season 2 of Netflix’s UNTAMED, Sony Pictures' Jumanji 3 and the Netflix feature Protecting Jared, creating work for local crews, actors and industry vendors.



These efforts reflect ongoing work to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s film industry through competitive incentives, production-ready infrastructure and support for local talent. Along with near-term economic activity, the growing slate of production helps expand long-term opportunities for local creatives and businesses across the state. DBEDT Highlights Food and Product Innovation Network Day at the Capitol On Feb. 25, the Agribusiness Development Corporation joined partners and local vendors at the inaugural Food and Product Innovation Network Day at the State Capitol. The event showcased Hawaiʻi-made food and value-added products while bringing together legislators, educators, industry partners and community organizations. The event also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen food security, workforce development and economic diversification by helping local producers grow and scale. Through the Food and Product Innovation Network, these efforts support innovation, expand opportunities for small businesses and help move more Hawaiʻi-made products into the marketplace. SBRRB Holds First Maui Meeting On March 19, the Small Business Regulatory Review Board held its first meeting on Maui, marking a step to better connect with small businesses across the state. The meeting took place at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku and brought together board members, local business owners and community stakeholders. Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. attended the meeting and presented a proclamation recognizing the board’s visit and its role in supporting small businesses.



The meeting reflects the board’s ongoing efforts to engage with businesses statewide and ensure their perspectives are considered in the rulemaking process. By holding meetings beyond Oʻahu, the board aims to improve access, strengthen outreach and support more responsive policies for Hawaiʻi’s small business community. HOST Park Supports Innovation in Sustainable Manufacturing Managed by the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaiʻi Authority, HOST Park continues to evolve as West Hawai‘i’s premier hub for clean technology. By providing local entrepreneurs the space to test and scale innovation, the park is actively building a more sustainable, self-reliant economy.



A standout example is Light Manufacturing, a solar-powered engineering firm based at the park. The company utilizes advanced sun-tracking mirrors to generate the heat required for rotational molding – producing essential infrastructure like rainwater catchment tanks entirely without fossil fuels.



By manufacturing these tanks on-island, Light Manufacturing reduces import costs, strengthens local supply chains and exemplifies HOST Park’s commitment to economic diversification and sustainable local production. Hawaiʻi Brands Connect With Global Buyers DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division continues to help Hawaiʻi companies reach new buyers and grow their presence in national and international markets through major trade shows. Recent Hawaiʻi Pavilion activations at Expo West in Anaheim and Foodex in Tokyo created new opportunities for local brands to build business relationships, showcase Hawaiʻi-made products and strengthen their reach in key markets. At Natural Products Expo West, held March 3 to 6 in Anaheim, eight Hawaiʻi companies showcased their products to retailers, distributors and industry leaders from across the country. Eight Hawaiʻi companies participated, representing Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi. Featured businesses included Raw Love Sunscreen, NOH Foods, Hawaiian Soda Co., Piko Provisions, Maui Beverage Company, Meli Wraps, Napili Flo Farm and Mālama Mushrooms. Throughout the four-day event, exhibitors built new business relationships and introduced locally made products to a national audience.



Piko Provisions was recognized with a NEXTY Award in the People-Forward Product category, one of the industry’s top honors. The recognition highlights the strength of Hawaiʻi-based brands and the continued growth of the state’s natural products sector. “FOODEX Japan 2026 gave Hawaiʻi companies a valuable opportunity to showcase the quality, innovation and distinct identity of Hawaiʻi-made products to an international audience," said Dennis Ling, administrator of BDSD. "We are proud of the businesses that represented our state and the new relationships they are building in Japan. Their presence helps strengthen Hawaiʻi’s global connections and create new opportunities in an important export market.”

Help Our Schools Recover Supply Drive Supports Flood-Impacted Classrooms 📍 Drive-Through Drop-Off - Aloha Stadium, Halawa Gate 3 (off Kahuapaani Street)

📅 Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Most Needed Items Cleaning Products (#1 request)

Notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons

Copy paper, dry erase markers

Tissues, hand sanitizer

Cleaning wipes, paper towels, trash bags

Basic school supplies

Storage bins

Art supplies

Books for classroom libraries

Printer paper and organization materials

Blankets

Empty gallon water jugs (to fill water from portable stations) Donations will be accepted through a quick and easy drive-through experience. HTA Maʻemaʻe Toolkit Supports Responsible Visitor Practices Aloha Stadium Get the latest updates on the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project and view the on-site progress. Learn More The state of Hawai‘i’s Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) is making it easier and faster to start or continue a career in public service. This statewide hiring initiative connects job seekers with opportunities across multiple industries by expediting applications and referrals. If you’re passionate about economic development, DBEDT is actively hiring! Join our team and help shape Hawai‘i’s future. 2026 Spring Tourism Update – Wed., Apr. 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get the latest insights on current market conditions and travel trends in Hawai’i’s major market areas, including U.S., Japan, China, Australia, Europe, and Canada. Join other visitor industry professionals and stakeholders for an update on HTA's latest initiatives, new sports partnerships, and destination management updates. Register today!



Build Here: Hawaiʻi Innovation Showcase at the Capitol – Wed, Apr. 1, 2026, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (New Date!)

Built Here, Hawaiʻi Innovation Showcase at the Capitol, will feature local companies that have benefited from programs and grants offered by the Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation. Presented by the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i and HTDC, the event gives participating businesses an opportunity to share their stories and highlight the impact of innovation and entrepreneurship in Hawaiʻi with state lawmakers. Help Our Schools Recover: Classroom Reset Supply Drive – Thurs., Apr. 2, 2026, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Aloha Stadium, Halawa Gate 3

A community-driven effort to support Department of Education schools impacted by recent flooding. Donations of new classroom and cleaning supplies will help teachers and students safely return to learning. Drive-through drop-off makes it easy to participate. Get directions to Aloha Stadium.



Tourism Day at the Capitol – Fri., Apr. 10, 2026, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (New Date!)

Tourism Day at the Capitol brings visitor industry leaders and partners to the Capitol to share current priorities, highlight tourism’s role in jobs and the statewide economy, and discuss efforts to strengthen visitor experiences while caring for Hawaiʻi’s communities and natural resources.



April 2026 SBRRB Meeting – Thursday, April 16, 2026, 10 a.m.

Next month's Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) meeting will review several Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules. The public is welcome to attend in person or virtually. For more information and the full agenda, visit sbrrb.hawaii.gov/meetings



Hawaiʻi Green Business Program Awards Submission Deadline – Mon., April 20, 2026 (Extended!)

The Hawaiʻi State Energy Office is accepting submissions for the 2025-2026 Awards. Businesses are encouraged to apply to be recognized for their green practices. Training for Residential Energy Contractors (TREC) - April Trainings

Hawaiʻi’s clean energy workforce is growing and the Training for Residential Energy Contractors (TREC) program is helping build the skills needed to support it. TREC offers free, high-quality training opportunities for contractors and energy professionals looking to expand their expertise in energy efficiency, building performance and emerging technologies. This April, three free training opportunities are available: BPI Building Science Principles (BSP)

April 13-15, 2026 | 8:00 AM-12:00 PM HST (Live Webinar)

Start with the fundamentals of residential energy efficiency. This course covers heat, air and moisture flow, building envelope systems, HVAC fundamentals and energy auditing techniques. BSP also serves as a prerequisite for advanced BPI certifications.

April 13-15, 2026 | 8:00 AM-12:00 PM HST (Live Webinar) Start with the fundamentals of residential energy efficiency. This course covers heat, air and moisture flow, building envelope systems, HVAC fundamentals and energy auditing techniques. BSP also serves as a prerequisite for advanced BPI certifications. Multifamily Energy Auditor Training

April 21 & 23, 2026 | 9:00-11:00 AM HST (Live Webinar)

Designed for contractors and building professionals, this training focuses on evaluating the energy performance, health and safety of multifamily buildings. Participants will learn how to conduct full-site energy audits and develop cost-effective recommendations for improvements.

April 21 & 23, 2026 | 9:00-11:00 AM HST (Live Webinar) Designed for contractors and building professionals, this training focuses on evaluating the energy performance, health and safety of multifamily buildings. Participants will learn how to conduct full-site energy audits and develop cost-effective recommendations for improvements. ENERGY STAR® Appliances Training

April 28 & 30, 2026 | 9:00-11:00 AM HST (Live Webinar)

Learn how to help customers save energy and reduce costs through ENERGY STAR® certified appliances, including product selection, installation best practices and communicating energy savings to clients. All training is free and delivered online via live instruction. Register here: TREC Energy Training Program. For questions, email cameron.b.black@hawaii.gov or call (808) 367-3955. 4th Annual Hawai‘i-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium and Reception – May 19, 2026

DBEDT, in partnership with the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, Philippine Consulate – Honolulu and Hawaii Philippines Business and Economic Council, will be presenting the Hawaii-Philippines Business Tradeshow, Symposium, and Reception on May 19, 2026 at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Register now or find out more info here! Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit – May 20 -21, 2026

DBEDT and the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi will convene the second Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit at Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort. Bringing together more than 400 leaders from Hawaiʻi and Japan, the summit will focus on this year’s theme, “Creating Our Future,” with discussions on health, sustainability, economic ties, disaster resiliency, sports diplomacy and pop culture. Registration details will be announced soon.

For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

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