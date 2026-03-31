Spring Opener Coming for Waterbodies Managed Specifically for Trout

CONTACT:

Dianne Timmins: 603-271-1744

John Magee: 603-271-2744

March 31, 2026

Concord, NH – Trout-managed waters offer anglers the chance to experience exciting fishing in some of the Granite State’s most scenic surroundings. You can fish in many of New Hampshire’s managed trout ponds starting on the fourth Saturday in April, and this year’s opening day is April 25. These waters include “designated trout ponds,” which are open through Labor Day, and “fly-fishing-only ponds,” which are open through October 15.

Ponds managed for trout may contain wild fish or be stocked with one or more species, including brook, rainbow, or brown trout of various age classes. “These trout ponds often provide the best opportunities for trout angling in a given area for a variety of reasons,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Department of Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins. “Excellent habitat, limited species predation, low angling competition, and the fact that these ponds are closed to ice fishing allow the fish to grow larger, offering a more challenging experience for the trout-fishing enthusiast.”

Archery Pond in Allenstown, which has an ADA-accessible casting platform, and Stonehouse Pond in Barrington are two popular fly-fishing-only ponds that will be well stocked for opening day. Further north, some excellent fly-fishing-only ponds include Cole Pond in Enfield, Little Bear Brook Pond in Wentworth’s Location, and Big Brook Pond in Pittsburg. Check the NH Freshwater Fishing Digest for special regulations on these waters, and others, by visiting https://www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/fishing/freshwater.

“Fishing for that first-of-the season trout is one of the traditional rites of spring, and they are beautiful,” Timmins said. “Whether your passion is the blue-haloed brook trout, a leaping, pink-striped rainbow, or the determined fight of a brown, there’s a trout pond within a reasonable driving distance to entice your competitive side.”

For a list of trout ponds and fly-fishing-only ponds in New Hampshire, as well as a description of special rules that apply to certain ponds, consult the New Hampshire Freshwater Fishing Digest, available online at www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/fishing/freshwater, from any Fish and Game agent where you buy your license, or by visiting https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/trout-fishing-new-hampshire.

Your experience matters. Please take the Inland Fisheries Division’s angler survey to help inform the management priorities and improved recreational opportunities in the Granite State.