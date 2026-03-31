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Re: Traffic alert – 189 WB in South Burlington

The crash on 189 has been resolved and traffic should be slowly returning to normal rates of flow.


Thank you for your patience.


From: Phillips, Jared W via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 3:45 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert – 189 WB in South Burlington

 

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State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

i189 WB has a significant traffic backup all the way to i89 due to a crash on i189 itself.

 

This incident is expected to last for a short duration, hopefully 30-45 minutes as crews work to remove vehicles involved.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


Thank you,



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

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Re: Traffic alert – 189 WB in South Burlington

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