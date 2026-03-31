Re: Traffic alert – 189 WB in South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

i189 WB has a significant traffic backup all the way to i89 due to a crash on i189 itself.

This incident is expected to last for a short duration, hopefully 30-45 minutes as crews work to remove vehicles involved. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





Thank you,









Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173