Virtual Public Input Meeting – Transportation Connection: 2025-2050

About the Project

The public input meeting is to share information and gather input from the public regarding the rough draft of the state’s long-range transportation plan, Transportation Connection.

Transportation Connection: 2025-2050 is the State of North Dakota’s long-range policy plan for the future of transportation within the state. NDDOT is seeking stakeholder and public feedback to help inform the state’s shared future vision, values, goals, and strategies.

The plan covers a variety of modes: highway, freight and passenger rail, air service, and bicyclists and pedestrians. This federally required plan provides NDDOT the opportunity to gather public and stakeholder insights and help develop strategic direction for making decisions and improvements over the next 25 years.

Meeting Information

When: Tuesday, April 7th from 4 to 5 pm CT (3 to 4 MT)

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Participants can access the Zoom link by visiting the project website at www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-connection. The virtual session will include a live presentation followed by time for questions and comments. The draft plan will be available to review beginning on Monday, April 6th.

After the meeting, a recorded version of the Zoom session will be available for public viewing on the project website until May 11, 2026.

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email dotplanning@nd.gov with “PCN 24421” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “PCN 24421” in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by May 11, 2026.

Contact

Rebecca Geyer

North Dakota Department of Transportation

608 East Boulevard Avenue

Bismarck, North Dakota 58505

dotplanning@nd.gov

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

