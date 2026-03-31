ACTIVE Cleaners Releases New Grip Cleaner Spray for Athletic Equipment

ACTIVE's Grip Cleaner Spray is designed to clean and restore tackiness on a wide variety of athletic grips and equipment.

New professional-grade spray restores tackiness to sports grips and shoe soles by removing performance-hindering oils, sweat, and environmental buildup.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTIVE Cleaners has announced the release of ACTIVE Grip Cleaner , a professional-grade maintenance solution developed to restore tackiness and performance to a wide range of athletic and utility grips.Athletic equipment, including golf clubs, rackets, and gym gear, frequently experiences a loss of grip quality due to the gradual accumulation of sweat, lotions, body oils, and environmental residues like sunscreen. Over time, these materials create a slick layer on the surface of rubber and synthetic grips, which can hinder performance and compromise the user's control over their equipment.ACTIVE Grip Cleaner is formulated with specialized polymers designed to break down and remove these stubborn contaminants while simultaneously conditioning the material. According to the company, the spray-based solution is intended to support routine equipment maintenance by reviving the original tackiness and "like-new" feel of grips that have become slippery or dirty through regular use.The cleaner is compatible with a versatile array of surfaces, including golf club grips, tennis and pickleball rackets, bicycle handlebars, and gym machinery. It can also be applied to the rubber outsoles of athletic footwear to improve traction on court surfaces. The formula is engineered to be effective on various composite and synthetic materials without causing the drying or cracking often associated with harsh, non-specialized cleaning agents.The product launch reflects an increasing focus among athletes and hobbyists on preventative upkeep to extend the lifespan of high-use gear. Research published via the National Institutes of Health (NIH) emphasizes that grip serves as the critical "gatekeeper" in the transmission of force and coordination during athletic activity. By providing a targeted method for cleaning internal pores and surface textures of grip materials, ACTIVE Cleaners aims to offer a simplified alternative to the frequent replacement of expensive sports equipment. ACTIVE Grip Cleaner & Restore Spray is intended for periodic use as part of a standard equipment care routine. The application process is designed for efficiency, requiring a simple spray-and-wipe method that can be performed quickly between sessions or during regular cleaning intervals.ACTIVE Grip Cleaner is available now through online retail channels, including Amazon.com.About ACTIVE Cleaners:ACTIVE Cleaners is a developer of high-performance maintenance and cleaning solutions for athletic gear and household appliances. The company focuses on creating specialized, professional-grade products that help consumers protect their equipment investments and maintain peak operational performance.

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