ACTIVE Cleaners Releases New Washing Machine Cleaner for Pet Owners

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTIVE Cleaners has announced the release of ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner for Pet Owners, a newly updated version of its existing washing machine cleaner, developed to address the increased buildup commonly found in households with shedding pets.Washing machines used in homes with dogs and cats are often exposed to higher levels of hair, dander, detergent residue, and organic debris. Over time, these materials can accumulate inside internal components such as the drum, pipes, and water lines, contributing to unpleasant odors and reduced machine cleanliness. According to ACTIVE Cleaners, the new formulation was designed specifically with these conditions in mind.The product features an upgraded formula that includes a 5-in-1 enzyme blend, intended to help loosen and break down residue, grime, and pet hair buildup that may collect in areas not visible or easily accessible during routine cleaning. Rather than focusing solely on surface-level cleaning, the formulation targets internal areas of the washing machine where buildup can persist despite regular laundry cycles.This washing machine cleaner for pet hair is designed for use in all major washing machine types, including high-efficiency and standard models. The cleaner is also formulated to be septic-safe, making it suitable for a wide range of household plumbing systems.The launch reflects a broader trend of appliance maintenance products being tailored to specific household needs, including pet ownership . As more consumers seek ways to maintain appliance performance and hygiene over time, manufacturers have increasingly focused on preventative cleaning solutions rather than reactive repairs.ACTIVE Cleaners states that the new product is intended for periodic use as part of regular washing machine maintenance , particularly in homes where pet hair and heavy residue are frequent concerns. The company emphasizes compatibility and ease of use, positioning the cleaner as a maintenance tool rather than a replacement for mechanical servicing.ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner for Pet Owners is available now on the ACTIVE website and through other online retail channels, including Amazon.

