ClozePilot Introduces AI-Powered Sales Platform With Unified Pipeline Management

ClozePilot AI-powered sales enablement platform homepage ClozePilot mobile sales dashboard ClozePilot platform interface with analytics

New York-based startup aims to replace fragmented sales tool stacks with a single platform built around intelligent automation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClozePilot (clozepilot.com), an AI-powered sales enablement platform developed by Cloze Pilot LLC, today announced the general availability of its unified sales automation platform. The product, which entered commercial availability in late 2025, targets sales organizations looking to consolidate pipeline management, deal intelligence, and revenue analytics into a single system.The platform arrives at a time when sales teams are contending with tool sprawl and declining productivity. Research from Gartner indicates the average B2B sales representative spends just 28% of their time actually selling, with the remainder consumed by administrative tasks, CRM data entry, and context-switching between disconnected applications. ClozePilot was built to address that imbalance.Rather than adding another dashboard to the stack, ClozePilot integrates with the tools teams already use, including HubSpot, Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Gmail, and Outlook. The platform layers AI-driven automation on top of existing workflows, handling stage tracking, stakeholder updates, and next-step recommendations without requiring reps to change how they work.The platform combines several capabilities that traditionally required separate point solutions:- Sales Intelligence: AI-driven alerts that surface next steps, flag at-risk deals, and identify opportunities before they go cold- Pipeline Control: Automated stage tracking, real-time stakeholder updates, and team alignment tools that keep deals moving- Conversion Analytics: Revenue dashboards with engagement scoring and multi-channel attribution to continuously optimize the sales motion- Revenue Visibility: Live dashboards showing deal flow, team performance, and forecasting dataThe global sales enablement market, valued at $3.2 billion in 2024 per Grand View Research, is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2030. Within that space, lightweight platforms that prioritize seller productivity over data collection are gaining traction against legacy enterprise suites. ClozePilot is positioned squarely in that category, with a setup process the company says takes under five minutes and requires no data migration.The company is currently onboarding enterprise pilot customers and plans to introduce team analytics and AI coaching capabilities later this year.About ClozePilotClozePilot is an AI-powered sales enablement platform developed by Cloze Pilot LLC. The platform unifies pipeline management, sales intelligence, and conversion analytics into a single system that integrates with existing CRM and communication tools. For more information, visit clozepilot.com.Media Contact:ClozePilot Press OfficeCloze Pilot LLCEmail: contact@clozepilot.comWeb: clozepilot.com

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