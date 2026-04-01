Estes Services Recognized by Mingledorff’s with Prestigious Dealer Award

Estes Services has been honored with a Dealer Award from Mingledorff’s, recognizing our commitment to quality and our 70-year relationship with Carrier.

This recognition means everything to us. As a family-owned company, we answer to our customers, not investors. 70 years with Carrier reflects our commitment to quality and community.” — John Waldorf, Vice President, Estes Services

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estes Services Honored with Prestigious Dealer Award from Mingledorff’s for 70-Year Partnership with CarrierEstes Services, a leading home and commercial services provider in Metro Atlanta, has been recognized with a distinguished Dealer Award from Mingledorff’s, honoring the company’s exceptional quality standards and an extraordinary 70-year partnership with the Carrier brand.The award was presented during Mingledorff’s annual dealer event held in Savannah, Georgia, on March 10, 2026. Representing Estes Services, John Waldorf, Vice President, and Brandon Bazemore, Residential Sales Manager, accepted the recognition on behalf of the entire organization.A Legacy of Excellence and Enduring PartnershipThis recognition reflects more than longevity. It highlights Estes Services’ unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality HVAC solutions, maintaining rigorous installation standards, and consistently elevating the customer experience across generations.Mingledorff’s Dealer Awards are reserved for partners who demonstrate:Consistent delivery of superior workmanship and system performanceStrong alignment with Carrier’s product standards and innovationLong-term loyalty and partnership within the HVAC distribution networkCommitment to training, certification, and technical excellenceOutstanding customer satisfaction and community trustReceiving this award for a 70-year relationship with Carrier places Estes Services among a select group of elite contractors who have not only sustained but strengthened their partnership across decades of industry evolution.Leadership Perspective“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to our entire team,” said John Waldorf, Vice President of Estes Services. “Being honored for 70 years of partnership with Carrier speaks to the foundation our company was built on: doing things the right way, taking care of our customers, and standing behind our work. As a family-owned company, our name is on every truck, and that means everything to us. We don’t answer to investors, we answer to our customers and the community we’ve proudly served for generations.Our relationship with Mingledorff’s and Carrier has been instrumental in helping us deliver the level of quality our customers expect, and this recognition reflects the trust we’ve built over decades.”About Estes ServicesFounded in 1949, Estes Services is a third-generation, family-owned company serving Metro Atlanta for more than 77 years. The company provides residential and commercial heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services, with a strong reputation for quality workmanship, customer care, and long-term community commitment.As a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer for more than 70 years, Estes Services continues to lead the market with advanced comfort solutions, highly trained technicians, and a dedication to excellence that spans generations.About Mingledorff’sMingledorff’s is one of the leading HVAC distributors in the Southeast, partnering with top manufacturers like Carrier to support contractors through training, product distribution, and technical expertise. Their annual dealer awards recognize top-performing partners who exemplify excellence in the HVAC industry.

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