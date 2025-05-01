Estes Services Receives 2025 Carrier President’s Award for 14th Consecutive Year

John Waldorf and Brandon Bazemore, VP and Sales Manager of Estes Services

GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Highlights: Estes Services has earned the Carrier President’s Award for the 14th consecutive year. This award recognizes exceptional leadership, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence.- John Waldorf and Brian Estes credit the achievement to the dedication and expertise of their team and the company’s customer-first mission.- Estes Services has been a trusted name in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services since 1949, proudly serving families and businesses across metro Atlanta.Estes Services is proud to announce it has once again been honored with the Carrier President’s Award for 2025, marking an impressive 14 consecutive years of recognition. This prestigious award is given annually to select Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who exemplify operational excellence, leadership, customer satisfaction, and innovation in the HVAC industry.The award places Estes Services among a select group of contractors who deliver high-quality service while continuously raising the bar in business performance and customer care.“Fourteen consecutive years of receiving the President’s Award is an incredible achievement and a reflection of the passion and commitment our entire team brings daily,” said John Waldorf, Vice President of Estes Services. “We are proud to represent the values Carrier honors—innovation, integrity, and putting the customer first.”The Carrier President’s Award ceremony recognizes companies based on rigorous performance metrics, year-over-year growth, and customer satisfaction scores.“We’re incredibly honored to stand alongside other leaders in our field,” added Brian Estes, President of Estes Services. This award reflects our ongoing mission to deliver top-tier service, treat our customers like family, and easily and conveniently comfort them.”About Estes ServicesEstes Services, founded in 1949, is still a family-owned and operated home services company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical solutions, Estes Services is known for its customer-first approach, expert technicians, and commitment to comfort, quality, and safety. For over 75 years, the Estes Services name has stood for trusted service and dependable results for families and businesses across the region.Estes Services Residential and Estes Commercial Services are proud to be part of the Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) network, which advances intelligent climate and energy solutions that improve the world.For more information about Estes Services and their award-winning HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, visit www.estesair.com

