New Affordable Apartments in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of River Avenue Apartments II, a $225 million development in the West Concourse neighborhood of the Bronx that will create 292 affordable apartments, including 173 apartments with on-site support services. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 10,000 affordable homes in the Bronx. River Avenue Apartments II continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“This major investment in River Avenue Apartments is a perfect example of how we’re tackling the housing crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “The State, the City and our private partners are working hand-in-hand to create new opportunities for individuals and families to find an affordable home – we are strengthening neighborhoods, and we are ensuring residents have access to transportation, health care and modern amenities.”

River Avenue Apartments II, developed by Community Access and Blue Sky Bronx, will be affordable for households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. There will be a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

There are 173 supportive apartments reserved for eligible tenants including veterans with disabilities, individuals with mental illness, and formerly homeless individuals. On-site support services are provided by Community Access and include individual counseling, self-help groups, structured group activities, harm-reduction services, linkages with community mental health and health care providers, medication management assistance, and vocational and employment referrals.

The development includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There are 15 units to accommodate residents with mobility impairments and six units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

The development’s features emphasize the outdoors and connections with nature, helping to reduce isolation and loneliness. There will be green space and an urban farm on the roof, a children’s play area, outdoor exercise equipment, and a meditation walking path. There will also be commercial space in the cellar that is intended to be occupied by a grocery store providing fresh food access to residents.

Strategically located along the River Avenue corridor, the development offers convenient access to public transportation, employment opportunities, healthcare, and neighborhood services. The project continues the transformation of River Avenue that has been ongoing since the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

The all-electric building is designed to meet Energy Star Multifamily New Construction ERI Path Program criteria and will incorporate energy-efficient and sustainable design features including air water heat pumps, LED lighting, and low-flow water fixtures.

The project follows the $120 million River Avenue Apartments I, which was completed in March 2024 and features 245 affordable apartments, including 148 with supportive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

State financing for River Avenue Apartments II will include New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s State and Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit programs that are expected to generate approximately $90 million in equity and $60 million in subsidy; as well as $9.8 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Rental and operating subsidies for 70 of the supportive units are funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by OTDA and 103 of the supportive units are funded through the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s NYC15/15 Rental Assistance program.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “River Avenue Apartments II reflects Governor Hochul’s commitment to increase the affordable housing supply in the Bronx and deliver modern, sustainable development that is responsive to community needs. This $225 million investment will deliver nearly 300 new apartments and continue the revitalization of an important corridor where we previously helped create 245 affordable apartments during Phase I with our partners at Community Access. We thank our partners for their continued collaboration and their work to strengthen the West Concourse neighborhood for years to come.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Our agency is proud to be a partner in River Avenue Apartments II, which will create much-needed safe affordable homes for low-income individuals and families in the Bronx, including 173 apartments with supportive services for some of our most vulnerable neighbors, including veterans with disabilities, who have experienced homelessness. We are grateful to Community Access and all our state and local partners on this project and to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in expanding permanent supportive housing options and strengthening communities across the state.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Stable, affordable housing is a bedrock of overall wellbeing, particularly strong mental health. River Avenue Apartments II will allow more Bronx residents to stay connected and thrive in their community. Thanks to support services available on-site, residents will have ready access to counseling, group activities, and local mental health programs. Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening mental health in New York State and expanding housing go hand-in-hand.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which I worked to protect and expand, has generated more than $17 million to help build 292 new affordable homes in the Bronx. River Avenue Apartments II will include 292 affordable units, with 173 supportive apartments for veterans with disabilities, formerly homeless individuals, and other vulnerable New Yorkers. I commend Governor Hochul for creating and preserving affordable housing statewide, and I will continue working to secure the federal resources needed to support these efforts.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to safe, affordable, and secure housing. This development will create much-needed affordable housing in the Bronx and deliver critical support services for our most vulnerable, while continuing to revitalize the River Avenue corridor. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have and will keep fighting for federal funding to expand affordable housing across our state.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “River Avenue Apartments II will help ensure Bronx families can afford to remain in their communities. This project will deliver hundreds of new homes, including supportive housing for veterans and individuals overcoming homelessness, providing the stability people need to move forward. At a time when rising rents are pushing too many families out, developments like River Avenue are essential to preserving the fabric of our neighborhoods."

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “I am pleased to celebrate the groundbreaking of River Avenue Apartments II, an important $225 million investment that will bring 292 affordable housing units to the Bronx. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment to investing in our community and expanding access to affordable housing.”

Assemblymember Amanda Septimo said, “Today’s groundbreaking is a powerful step forward for the Bronx and for our collective commitment to housing justice. River Avenue Apartments II will bring deeply affordable homes, high-quality supportive services, and sustainable design to a community that has long been underserved. This development reflects the kind of truly mixed-income, inclusive neighborhood we must continue to build - one that mirrors the rich diversity and cultural vibrancy that define the Bronx. Safe, stable housing paired with the necessary, high-quality support services is foundational to health, dignity, and long-term opportunity; especially for our veterans, our neighbors living with mental health challenges, and families rebuilding after homelessness. I’m proud to see continued investment in the Concourse and a future where every Bronx resident has a place to call home.”

New York City Council Member Althea Stevens said, "At a time when too many families are being priced out of their communities, investments like River Avenue Apartments II are critical to ensuring that our neighbors can remain, grow, and thrive right here at home. I am especially proud to see that this development includes supportive housing for some of our most vulnerable residents, including those experiencing homelessness and individuals living with mental health challenges. Housing is a foundation for dignity, health and long-term success, and we must continue to invest in solutions that meet people where they are."

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, "This groundbreaking project represents a major investment in the future of our borough and the families that call the Bronx home. As many working New Yorkers continue to face rising costs, projects like the River Avenue Apartments II ensure that Bronx families have access to safe, stable and quality, affordable housing. As part of our Jerome Avenue Neighborhood Plan, this development reflects our ongoing commitment to creating more housing opportunities for Bronx residents. From providing supportive services for our most vulnerable residents to implementing sustainable, modern designs, this development exemplifies what it looks like when we build with purpose and intentionality. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Community Access for bringing this vision to life for Bronx residents."

Community Access CEO Cal Hedigan said, “Community Access is excited to mark the groundbreaking of 1185 River Avenue, which will bring 292 new affordable homes to the Concourse section of the Bronx. As our second development on this block, we are proud to play a significant part in the transformation of the River Avenue corridor. This project will provide affordable and supportive housing for New Yorkers living with mental health concerns, individuals and families who have been unhoused, income-eligible households from the community, as well as veterans with disabilities. Housing is a human right, and access to a stable, affordable home can be life-changing—providing the foundation for moving forward with dignity, and the opportunity to heal and grow. This development reflects our commitment to ensuring that our neighbors who have experienced the pain and indignity of homelessness have the opportunity to write a new story for themselves. We are proud to contribute to a more just and equitable New York for all.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 400 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the City of New York.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 80,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.