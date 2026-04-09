Glial Solutions Launches Nervous System-Informed Consulting for High-Pressure Workplaces

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Glial Solutions introduces a regulation-first methodology to solve workplace performance issues.

Building Stronger Organizations Through Nervous System Wellness” — Beverly Pagano

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glial Solutions Launches Nervous System-Informed Consulting for High-Pressure WorkplacesMiami, FL — Glial Solutions, an organizational consulting and training firm, today announced the launch of its nervous system-informed services designed to address the physiological root of workplace friction. Operating on the foundational premise that most performance problems are nervous system problems—not communication or skills problems—Glial Solutions provides a "regulation-first" methodology to help teams function under real-world pressure.Traditional leadership and team development programs often fail because they operate at the wrong level. While skills are learned in calm environments, the autonomic nervous system prioritizes protection over connection during high-stress moments, making those skills neurologically inaccessible. Glial Solutions was built to solve this sequencing problem by addressing the biological root first."Stress doesn't erase skills; it makes them unreachable," says Jeremy Pollack, CEO of Glial Solutions. "We work at the physiological level beneath behavior to create the internal conditions that make leadership and team skills actually usable when they are needed most."The firm’s name is a biomimicry metaphor: glial cells are the support cells of the nervous system that create the conditions for neurons to function. Glial Solutions teaches individuals and teams how to stabilize their environment, creating the safety and clarity required for high-level collaboration.Glial Solutions offers three primary tiers of service:* ** Certified Leadership Training :** An online, practice-based program that builds the internal capacity for self-regulation and co-regulation.* ** Foundations Workshop :** A two-hour experiential session for teams to experience somatic regulation and apply it to their specific work contexts.* **Organizational Consulting:** A premium, systemic engagement that treats the organization as a living system, mapping and improving its collective regulatory health.Led by a team of somatic practitioners, wellness coaches, and licensed therapists—all credentialed as Master Nervous System Regulators—Glial Solutions brings a clinically informed approach to the corporate world. The firm serves organizations in inherently high-stakes environments, including healthcare, financial services, technology, and mission-driven nonprofits.**About Glial Solutions**Glial Solutions is the leader in nervous-system-informed organizational consulting. By grounding their work in applied neuroscience, somatic training, and systems thinking, they provide the infrastructure beneath behavior that allows for sustainable performance, retention, and leadership. For more information, visit [Your Website URL].**Media Contact:**Beverly PaganoChief Program Officer & Co-Founderbeverly@glialsolutions.com(805) 372-1364

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