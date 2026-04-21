Pollack Peacebuilding Introduces AI Role-Play Reinforcement Agent for Workplace Communication Skills

Content for the Role Play Training

New AI practice tool extends live conflict training programs by helping professionals apply communication skills in realistic workplace conversations.

Professionals often understand communication concepts but need structured practice to apply them consistently. This tool helps translate learning into confident, effective real-world conversations.” — Sara Jeckovich, Chief Program Officer, Pollack Peacebuilding Systems

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pollack Peacebuilding Introduces AI Role-Play Reinforcement Agent to Strengthen Real-World Conflict Resolution SkillsNew scenario-based practice tool helps professionals apply communication training in realistic workplace conversationsPollack Peacebuilding Systems announced the launch of its AI Role-Play Reinforcement Agent, a new tool designed to help professionals strengthen communication skills through guided, scenario-based practice.The Role-Play Reinforcement Agent extends the impact of live conflict training programs by allowing participants to continue practicing key skills in realistic workplace situations. Rather than relying on memory alone, participants can apply concepts through structured interaction that mirrors real conversations they are likely to encounter in their roles.The tool is designed to help individuals practice communication in situations such as giving feedback, navigating difficult conversations, managing defensiveness, and responding effectively in emotionally charged interactions. By providing repeatable, low-risk practice opportunities, the agent supports the transition from understanding a concept to applying it consistently.“Learning communication skills is one step. Applying them in real conversations is where meaningful change happens,” said Jeremy Pollack, Managing Partner of Pollack Peacebuilding Systems . “This reinforcement agent helps bridge that gap by giving professionals a structured way to practice and refine their approach over time.”Unlike general-purpose AI chat tools, the Role-Play Reinforcement Agent is specifically designed to reinforce skills taught in Pollack Peacebuilding trainings. The system generates realistic role-play scenarios tailored to the user’s professional context, helping participants strengthen their ability to:Deliver feedback clearly and constructivelyNavigate conflict and emotionally charged conversationsPractice active listening and curiosityRespond effectively under pressureBuild trust and accountability in workplace interactionsThe experience is interactive and adaptive, allowing participants to experiment with different approaches and refine their communication in real time. Participants can revisit scenarios as often as needed, supporting repetition that helps build confidence and consistency.Organizations benefit from extending learning beyond live sessions, providing teams with ongoing opportunities to strengthen skills that support collaboration, leadership effectiveness, and healthier workplace dynamics.Pollack Peacebuilding Systems is offering qualified organizations a complimentary 30-day preview period to explore how the Role-Play Reinforcement Agent supports communication skill development and reinforces training outcomes.Interested organizations may schedule a consultation to learn more about how the Role-Play Reinforcement Agent integrates into leadership development and professional training programs.About Pollack Peacebuilding SystemsPollack Peacebuilding Systems provides training and consulting services that help professionals navigate difficult conversations, strengthen leadership communication, and build more effective working relationships. Through structured frameworks and practical skill development, the firm supports organizations seeking to improve collaboration, accountability, and conflict resolution capabilities across teams.The company’s approach integrates research-based communication principles with practical application, helping individuals translate learning into consistent real-world behavior.Media ContactSara JeckovichChief Program OfficerPollack Peacebuilding Systems(800) 650-1429

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