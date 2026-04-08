Mayor Derrick R. Wood Completes National Climate Leadership Program, Strengthening Dumfries' Commitment to Growth

Derrick R. Wood, Mayor of Dumfries, VA

Mayor Derrick R. Wood has successfully completed the Mayors Climate Action Training Program, a national initiative led by ICLEI USA

DUMFRIED, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayor Derrick R. Wood has successfully completed the Mayors Climate Action Training Program, a national initiative led by ICLEI USA – Local Governments for Sustainability and the Environmental Defense Fund, designed to equip local leaders with strategies to advance climate resilience, infrastructure investment, and sustainable growth.Over the course of the multi-month program, Mayor Wood joined mayors from across the country to exchange best practices and explore solutions in climate finance, infrastructure planning, data-driven decision-making, and community resilience.“For me, this program wasn’t just about learning something new it was about seeing our work in Dumfries through a broader lens,” said Mayor Wood. “It reinforced that what we are already doing from brownfield redevelopment to flood mitigation and infrastructure investment is climate action. It’s about protecting our community, strengthening our future, and building with purpose.”As one of Virginia’s oldest towns and a growing waterfront community, Dumfries has made significant strides in aligning economic development with environmental responsibility. Recent initiatives include:Securing federal funding for the Quantico Creek Flood Mitigation Project, aimed at protecting residents and infrastructure from future floodingTransforming underutilized and environmentally challenged properties, including brownfield redevelopment efforts tied to the Town’s long-term visionInvesting in infrastructure improvements to support sustainable growth and enhance quality of lifeThrough this program, Dumfries is now positioned to deepen its partnerships with ICLEI USA and national organizations to further advance its resilience strategy. Upcoming efforts include exploring the formation of a local Climate Action Committee, engaging in technical assistance opportunities, and participating in national leadership networks focused on climate and infrastructure solutions.“Our goal is simple,” Mayor Wood added. “We want to ensure that Dumfries is not just growing—but growing in a way that protects what we’re building for generations to come.”The Town will continue to integrate resilience, sustainability, and smart planning into its broader vision of transforming Dumfries from overlooked to unforgettable.About the Town of DumfriesThe Town of Dumfries, Virginia—established in 1749—is one of the oldest chartered towns in the Commonwealth. Located along the historic Potomac River corridor, Dumfries is undergoing a dynamic transformation focused on economic development, infrastructure investment, and community revitalization, guided by its Destination Dumfries 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

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