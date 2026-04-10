Christopher McDonald Joins Celebrity Lineup at Celebration Exotic Car Festival Benefiting Make-A-Wish

The Happy Gilmore star and HelloNation Spokesman attends the event, which combines rare cars and charitable history to support children with critical illnesses.

CELEBRATION, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Celebration Exotic Car Festival returns April 10-14 with a lineup of exotic cars, celebrity guests, and fundraising efforts benefiting Make-A-Wish and children facing critical illnesses.Held in Central Florida, the multi-day event features exotic cars, race cars, Hollywood movie cars, and public appearances designed to draw community support for the cause. According to event materials, the CECF Wish Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity and national partner of Make-A-Wish.Among this year’s featured guests is Christopher McDonald, HelloNation’s national spokesman, widely recognized for his role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore. Event listings also include fellow actor and personality Kato Kaelin, along with NFL legend Ed “Too Tall” Jones, and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.Organizers describe the festival as more than a showcase of rare and high-performance vehicles. Founded in 2004, the event has donated more than $5 million to children’s charities, including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center.The festival also highlights the legacy behind the cause it supports. Frank Shankwitz and Linda Pauling are among the figures tied to the founding story of Make-A-Wish. Shankwitz was one of the Arizona law enforcement officers involved in granting the wish that inspired the organization, and Pauling was the mother of Chris Greicius, whose wish to become a police officer helped launch the movement in 1980.That history continues to shape the festival’s mission today. By bringing together car enthusiasts, volunteers, celebrities, and charitable partners, the Celebration Exotic Car Festival draws attention to the power of community involvement in creating hope for children and families during difficult circumstances.About Celebration Exotic Car FestivalThe Celebration Exotic Car Festival was founded in 2004, and is a national partner of Make-A-Wish. The event is organized by a dedicated team of volunteers. We have never had a paid staff member, so 100% of the net proceeds are donated after each event. Since its inception, the Celebration Exotic Car Festival has donated over $7 million to Make-a-Wish and other children’s charities. Over the years, the festival has grown to become one of the largest exotic car events in the world, attracting more than 300 of world’s rarest exotic cars, race cars, and Hollywood movie cars, and more than 40,000 spectators.CECF Wish Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity foundation, and a national partner of Make-A-Wish

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