UPDATE: VSP BCI / Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3002441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/28/26 at 1526 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stein's Run at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak, Warren, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Cory Hartman

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hampton, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a skier at Sugarbush Resort in the town of Warren. At about 3:26 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Vermont State Police in Berlin was notified that a skier had died following a fall on Stein's Run at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak. Subsequent investigation identified the skier as Cory Hartman (43) of Hampton, NH. The investigation determined Hartman fell and slid into a wooded area off the trail.

Hartman was found unresponsive by ski patrol members, who brought him to the base of the mountain, where they were met by the Mad River Valley Ambulance. Hartman was pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

The death does not appear suspicious. An autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information is available at this time.