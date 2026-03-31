B3C FUEL SOLUTIONS UNVEILS NEWLY PATENTED NO-MESS OIL CHANGE SYSTEM WITH UNIQUE SOLIDIFYING POLYMER TECHNOLOGY

NEWLY PATENTED NO MESS OIL CHANGE DISPOSABLE DRAIN BOX CONVERTS OIL INTO A DISPOSABLE TRASH READY SOLID THE NO MESS OIL CHANGE DISPOSABLE DRAIN BOX BOX CONVERT MESSY OIL INTO A DISPOSABLE TRASH READY SOLID THE NO MESS OIL CHANGE DISPOSABLE DRAIN BOX BOX CONVERT MESSY OIL INTO A DISPOSABLE TRASH READY SOLID

OIL LOCK NO MESS OIL CHANGE DISPOSABLE DRAIN BOX CONVERTS OIL TO TRASH READY THROW AWAY SOLID*

This isn’t just an improvement in oil handling, it’s a complete shift, solving the issue of how to handle used oil. Oil Lock turns the biggest problem associated with oil changes into a non-issue.” — B3C Spokesperson

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, there has not been a simple answer to what should be done with the dirty oil from an oil change and the impact is significant.DIY oil changes have come with several unavoidable problems: Messy drain pans, spills in garages and driveways, and the transportation of the hazardous liquid to disposal sites. According to EPA and DOE data, up to 80% of DIY motor oil—over 300 million gallons—is improperly disposed of each year. Just one gallon of used oil can contaminate up to one million gallons of fresh water.*B3C Fuel Solutions announces a newly patented oil change system and unique polymer that eliminates the used oil disposal issue entirely. The Oil Lock Disposable No-Mess Oil Change system, a first-of-its-kind solution, is as simple as it is disruptive.Using advanced polymer solidifying technology (not standard absorbent like Perlite), the Oil Lock polymer transforms used motor oil into a solid, non-hazardous, landfill-compliant material—right inside its container, a simple box which doubles as a drain pan. The real innovation is the bag of polymer that captures both oil and filter, transforming the oil into a solid. This eliminates any questions or issues about messy oil disposal given the Oil Lock polymer converts messy oil that can spill, into a disposable, trash-ready solid*.Oil Lock has been rigorously tested and meets key environmental safety standards, including Federal TCLP, Aquatic Bioassay Testing, and EPA Filter Liquids Test (SW-846 Method 9095B), confirming it as non-hazardous for disposal.*“This isn’t just an improvement—it’s a complete shift,” said a B3C spokesperson. “For the first time, people that change oil can confidently dispose of used oil in a non-leaching, non-hazardous manner".With Oil Lock, spills and the need for oil storage and messy trips to disposal sites is eliminated. It is truly a smarter, cleaner way to change and handle messy, dirty, used oil.It’s also capable of solidifying other hydrocarbons like gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and solvents.Learn more:B3CFuel.com: https://b3cfuel.com/product/oil-lock-disposable-no-mess-oil-change-3-oil-changes-in-each-box/ Watch video demos:Vehicle Oil Change https://youtu.be/znUaUYvSPI0?si=2qPqLPp2eo2ovfQb Mower Oil Change https://youtu.be/WRL7ZKLXvqk?si=LZn3XUqBCES5n9GP Mower and Vehicle https://youtu.be/WmtNuNq3OHw?si=XOPS1a7iaal3aQeT More information: www.B3CFuel.com or call 843.347.0482*Stats from EPA.gov website and Department of Energy (DOE). Visit B3CFuel.com for full test results. Always check with appropriate local, state, federal authorities for disposal requirements.

NO MESS VEHICLE OIL CHANGE WITH B3C NO MESS OIL CHANGE DRAIN BOX

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