B3C Fuel Solutions Introduces SUPER ABSORBENT with Up to 70 Times Greater Absorbent Capacity and Which Solidifies Spills

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B3C Fuel Solutions announces the launch of Spill Absorber MAX , a new super absorbent material developed to provide significantly higher absorption capacity than many traditional spill absorbents. Independent testing confirms that Spill Absorber MAX provides up to 70 times greater absorption capacity for water-based spills and up to 9 times greater absorption capacity for oil and fuel spills, than traditional absorbents.Spill Absorber MAX is engineered to replace the large and heavy 40–50-pound bags of commonly used absorbent material like clay, kitty litter, diatomaceous earth, perlite, zeolite, coconut coir and more. With comparable or greater spill-holding capacity of a 50-pound bag condensed into a 1.1-pound container, the material offers a substantial reduction in storage requirements and lifting demands.The absorbent material also converts liquid spills into a non-leaching trash-ready solid intended to simplify handling and disposal*. Spill Absorber MAX is suitable for consumer, professional, municipal, industrial, automotive, and home-use environments.FEATURES AND CHARACTERISTICS• Instant Action – Designed to absorb on contact without the mechanical mixing often required by other absorbents.• High Absorption Capacity – Demonstrated to absorb significantly more liquid per weight than traditional clay-based, mineral and other absorbents.• Reduced Material Usage – Because of its high spill-holding capacity, substantially less product is required for equivalent cleanups.• Lightweight and Compact – A 1.1-lb container provides spill capacity comparable to a 50-lb bag, leading to space and weight savings.• Solidification – Converts liquid spills into a non-leaching, trash-ready solid, reducing mess and simplifying cleanup*.• Disposal Advantage – Once solidified, the spill residue may qualify for landfill and trash disposal in accordance with local, state, and federal regulations*.• Third-Party Tested – Includes environmental and leaching tests:o Federal TCLP (Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure): EPA protocol to test leaching to help ensure environmental safetyo Aquatic Bioassay Testing: Determines if a sample is classified as hazardous waste under state of California criteriao EPA Filter Liquids Test (SW-846 Test Method 9095B): tests for presence of free liquids in a waste sample for federal compliance• Broad Spill Compatibility – Effective on motor oil, gasoline, diesel, anti-freeze, kerosene, latex paint, solvents, household spills, pet-related spills.• Storage and Use Advantage – Reduced size and weight due to greater absorbent capacity support ease of storage and use in the garage, home, shop, warehouse, pantry, under kitchen sink, in automobile, and most places where a spill may occur.* in accordance with local, state, federal regulations.Video demo: https://youtu.be/MxjzM-AgF8c?si=j17eI4iFM32xDxYa About B3CB3C is a leading manufacturer of a complete line of additives and patented fluid-drying desiccants (water absorbers) for gasoline, diesel, and oils, as well as unique, environmentally-friendly lubricants, spill remediation, and other valuable consumer solutions. B3C’s worldwide brands like Mechanic In A Bottle Fuel System Cleaner, Ethanol Shield Fuel Stabilizer, and Mechanic In A Bottle Hydraulic Oil Fix are leading the industry to keep equipment and machinery running and lasting longer by identifying, fixing and preventing issues caused by modern fuels, water and contamination. Other solutions like Spill Absorber MAX, Mulch Stay and our Biodegradable Lubricants offer better alternatives to common problems and needs. B3C products help industrial, professional, and do-it-yourself (DIY) users improve productivity and save time and money by avoiding repairs, downtime, and unnecessary costs. www.B3CFuel.com 843.347.0482

Spill Absorber MAX Solidifies Anti-Freeze and Oil

