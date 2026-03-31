Minhdoan Ngo Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minh Ngo, founder of Contagious Healer, appears on Operation CEO, where he shares how vulnerability and brotherhood became the foundation of his mission to help men transform pain into purpose.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Ngo explores how vulnerability can become a powerful leadership tool, and breaks down how brotherhood, emotional awareness, and disciplined personal growth can fuel measurable success in relationships, leadership, and life.“When you realize it's not about fitting in but fitting out and being uniquely yourself, everything changes,” said Ngo.Minh’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/minhdoan-ngo

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