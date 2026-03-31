iOT365 Expands Platform with Secure Remote Access for Unified OT Visibility and Compliance

iOT365 Secure Remote Access extends unified OT cybersecurity with full visibility, control, and continuous compliance.

iOT365 integrates Secure Remote Access to extend AI-driven OT security, enabling real-time visibility and continuous compliance.

With SRA, we complete the shift from fragmented tools to a unified, autonomous OT security and compliance platform.” — Alexander Tartakovsky

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iOT365 Introduces Secure Remote Access as the Final Layer in Autonomous OT Cybersecurity PlatformNew York, USA – 03/31/2026iOT365, the emerging category leader in Autonomous OT Cybersecurity and Continuous Compliance Intelligence, today announced the launch of its integrated Secure Remote Access (SRA) capability—completing the company’s vision of a fully unified, AI-native OT security platform.This milestone positions iOT365 as one of the first platforms to deliver end-to-end visibility across both machine activity and human interaction in critical infrastructure environments.A Category-Defining ExpansionAs industrial operations become increasingly dependent on remote engineers, vendors, and distributed teams, remote access has become the largest unmanaged attack surface in OT environments.iOT365 addresses this by embedding Secure Remote Access directly into its platform—transforming it from a fragmented control point into a fully governed, AI-driven, and compliance-aware layer.This evolution shifts OT security from:Detection → Autonomous GovernancePeriodic audits → Continuous compliance intelligenceNetwork-only visibility → Full operational visibility (human + machine)Founder Perspective“For years, OT security focused on monitoring machines—while ignoring the humans operating them remotely. That gap became the single largest ungoverned risk in critical infrastructure.”“With Secure Remote Access fully integrated into iOT365, we are closing that gap for the first time - bringing user behavior, network intelligence, and compliance into one autonomous system.”“This is not another feature. This is the final layer required to deliver true Autonomous OT Governance—where every action, whether machine or human, is visible, correlated, and continuously validated.”— Alexander Tartakovsky, Founder & CEO, iOT365Why It Matters for the MarketThe addition of Secure Remote Access positions iOT365 to capture a significantly larger share of the OT cybersecurity stack by:Consolidating multiple categories (IDS, SIEM, SOC, Remote Access) into a single platformAddressing the fastest-growing attack vector in industrial environmentsEnabling board-level compliance assurance with real-time evidenceReducing reliance on fragmented, legacy vendorsThis strengthens iOT365’s positioning as a horizontal governance layer across OT environments, rather than a point solution.Platform Capabilities (Unified Stack)Passive OT network visibility (SPAN, zero disruption, agentless)AI-powered SIEM with behavioral analyticsAutonomous SOC with real-time response logicSecure Remote Access with full session recording & controlContinuous compliance mapping (NIS2, NIST, IEC 62443, NERC-CIP)Executive OutcomesOrganizations adopting iOT365 with integrated SRA gain:Complete visibility across all remote sessions and actionsReal-time correlation of user activity with OT network behaviorContinuous audit readiness without manual effortReduced third-party and vendor access riskSimplified architecture with fewer vendors and lower operational overheadBuilt for Critical Infrastructure ScaleAlready deployed across power generation, industrial manufacturing, water utilities, and ports, iOT365 continues to define a new category:Autonomous OT Governance with the addition of Secure Remote Access, the platform now delivers full-spectrum visibility and control across the entire operational environment—network, assets, and human interaction.About iOT365iOT365 is an AI-powered OT cybersecurity platform unifying IDS, SIEM, Autonomous SOC, and Continuous Compliance Intelligence into a single, edge-native solution. The company enables critical infrastructure operators to move from reactive security to real-time, autonomous governance and board-level assurance.

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