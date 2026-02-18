iOT365 Launches the First Autonomous Continuous Compliance Intelligence Platform, Defining a New Cybersecurity Category

iOT365 introduces Autonomous Continuous Compliance Intelligence, defining a new global cybersecurity category focused on continuous governance and real-time regulatory assurance.

Cybersecurity is entering a governance era. Autonomous Continuous Compliance Intelligence turns live security operations into continuous regulatory assurance and executive visibility.” — Alexander Tartakovsky, Founder & CEO, iOT365

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iOT365 today announced the launch of Autonomous Continuous Compliance Intelligence, a new cybersecurity platform category designed to transform live operational security telemetry into continuous regulatory assurance and executive cyber governance.As cyber regulation accelerates globally, organizations are moving beyond periodic audits toward real-time accountability. Frameworks such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, NERC CIP, ISO/IEC 27001, IEC 62443, and evolving international regulatory mandates are shifting cybersecurity from a detection-focused discipline to a governance-driven operational function.iOT365 introduces what it describes as the industry’s first Cyber Compliance Operating System — an AI-driven platform that embeds compliance intelligence directly into live security operations.A New Phase of CybersecurityFor years, cybersecurity platforms prioritized alerts and incident response, while compliance remained manual, fragmented, and retrospective. Today, regulators and boards increasingly require continuous visibility into cyber posture, measurable control validation, and real-time governance insight.iOT365 addresses this shift by automatically mapping operational security telemetry to global regulatory frameworks, enabling organizations to operate in a state of continuous audit readiness.“Cybersecurity is entering an era defined by governance, not just detection,” said Alexander Tartakovsky, Founder & CEO of iOT365.“We believe Autonomous Continuous Compliance Intelligence represents a new platform layer — where AI transforms cybersecurity operations into continuous regulatory assurance.”Introducing the Cyber Compliance Operating SystemThe iOT365 platform integrates multiple cybersecurity functions into a unified operational architecture:• Network-based IDS visibility across IT and OT environments• Centralized SIEM-level telemetry correlation• AI-driven Virtual SOC automation• Autonomous continuous compliance reporting• Executive dashboards aligned with global regulatory frameworksRather than generating static reports, the platform continuously produces structured regulatory intelligence from live security activity.Why the Market Is Shifting NowA convergence of global forces is accelerating demand for continuous cyber governance:• Expansion of enforceable cyber regulations across critical infrastructure and regulated industries• Increasing executive accountability for cyber risk posture• Rising operational costs associated with manual compliance workflows• The growing need for measurable, evidence-based cybersecurity assuranceTraditional SIEM tools focus on events, while GRC platforms focus on documentation. iOT365 connects both domains into a single operational layer designed for continuous governance.Positioned at the Intersection of Security and RegulationThe emergence of Autonomous Continuous Compliance Intelligence spans several major cybersecurity markets:• Security analytics and SIEM• Managed SOC and MSSP services• Governance, Risk & Compliance platforms• Industrial and OT cybersecurity• Regulatory cyber assurance solutionsAs compliance becomes an operational requirement rather than an annual exercise, continuous automation is expected to reshape enterprise cybersecurity architectures.Scaling a New CategoryiOT365 is expanding globally through:• Strategic MSSP and integrator partnerships• Deployments across regulated enterprise and critical infrastructure environments• Growth across North American, European, and international regulatory markets• Continued development of AI-driven governance automation capabilitiesThe company is engaging strategic investors aligned with its vision of establishing Autonomous Continuous Compliance Intelligence as a foundational cybersecurity category.About iOT365iOT365 is an AI-powered unified cybersecurity platform integrating IDS, SIEM, and Virtual SOC into a single architecture designed for autonomous continuous compliance and cyber governance. With global operations centered in New York, the company focuses on regulated industries and critical infrastructure seeking real-time regulatory assurance and operational resilience.

