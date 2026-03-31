'Post-Human' Confronts Humanity’s Defining Choice in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Post-Human: AI Will Elevate or Eradicate Mankind. It’s Our Call. by Todd Cunningham

Author Todd Cunningham explores whether AI will elevate civilization—or erase human control—depending on the decisions made today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence rapidly evolves from a digital assistant into a transformative global force, author Todd Cunningham delivers a timely and provocative examination of humanity’s future in Post-Human: AI Will Elevate or Eradicate Mankind. It’s Our Call. Available in Kindle Edition, the book challenges readers to confront one of the most critical questions of the modern era: Will AI become humanity’s greatest ally—or its greatest threat?

In Post-Human, Cunningham argues that artificial intelligence is no longer a distant or abstract concept. It is already reshaping daily life, influencing how people work, communicate, and make decisions. From automation and data-driven systems to advanced learning models that outperform humans in specific tasks, AI’s capabilities are accelerating at an unprecedented pace. According to Cunningham, this rapid advancement presents both extraordinary opportunity and profound risk.

The book explores how AI is affecting jobs, relationships, ethics, and societal values, urging readers to look beyond convenience and efficiency to consider long-term consequences. Drawing parallels from history—including world wars, climate change, and global pandemics—Cunningham warns that humanity’s tendency to delay action until crisis strikes could have irreversible consequences when applied to artificial intelligence.

A central theme of the book is responsibility. Cunningham emphasizes that the outcome of the AI revolution is not predetermined. The direction humanity takes—whether toward progress or peril—depends on ethical choices, governance, and collective awareness. By examining real-world applications already in motion, the book encourages readers to engage critically with the technology shaping their lives rather than passively accepting it.

Written in accessible language, Post-Human is designed for readers seeking clarity amid the noise surrounding artificial intelligence. It speaks to professionals, policymakers, students, and everyday citizens who want to understand how AI is changing the world and what role individuals play in shaping its impact.

Ultimately, Post-Human is both a warning and an invitation. Cunningham challenges readers to become informed participants in the future being built now—because the question is no longer whether AI will change humanity, but whether humanity will guide that change with wisdom.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/j4oEaf3

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.