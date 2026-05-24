Thomas Genders Explores Faith, Forgiveness, and Spiritual Renewal in His Book From a Doubting Thomas to Daily Grace

From a Doubting Thomas to Daily Grace by Thomas Genders

New essay collection invites readers to witness a journey from skepticism to salvation, offering encouragement for seekers of transformation through God’s grace

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Genders introduces readers to a heartfelt and spiritually reflective work with From a Doubting Thomas to Daily Grace: Essays on Transformation, Forgiveness, and Finding God's Way, a devotional collection rooted in personal testimony, faith, and the life-changing power of forgiveness.

Written for readers of religion, spirituality, worship, and devotional literature, the book gathers a meaningful compilation of essays that reflect Genders’ journey from doubt to belief. Building upon the deeply personal salvation story, A Doubting Thomas, the collection traces how skepticism can give way to trust, how uncertainty can become surrender, and how a life touched by grace can be reshaped from within.

At the center of the book is the idea of Daily Grace, a concept that connects the biblical image of manna as daily provision with the ongoing process of being born again in the Spirit. Through thoughtful essays, Genders presents faith not as a single moment of realization, but as a continuing walk with God, one marked by humility, reflection, forgiveness, and renewed purpose.

The inspiration behind From a Doubting Thomas to Daily Grace comes from Genders’ own personal struggle and spiritual transformation. His motto, “Thank God I’m Forgiven,” serves as a guiding theme throughout the work, reminding readers that forgiveness is not only a doctrine to understand, but a gift to receive and a truth to live by.

His writing offers an honest look at the inner battles many believers face while also pointing toward the peace found in trusting God’s way.

The book is especially suited for readers seeking devotional encouragement, personal testimony, and inspirational reflections on Christian growth. It speaks to those who have wrestled with doubt, carried regret, searched for direction, or longed for a deeper connection with God. By sharing his own transformation, Genders encourages others to believe that renewal is possible and that grace is available daily.

Thomas Genders writes with sincerity, conviction, and a desire to uplift those seeking spiritual clarity. Through his essays, he offers readers a compassionate reminder that faith can emerge from struggle and that forgiveness can become the foundation for a changed life. His work reflects both personal experience and a devotion to helping others find strength in God’s presence.

From a Doubting Thomas to Daily Grace is now available.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZNH9M7M

https://www.youtube.com/@tgenco1134

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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