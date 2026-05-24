The Newspaper Chronicles Trilogy Delivers Mystery, Intrigue, and International Suspense

The Newspaper Chronicles Trilogy by Tim Battersby

Tim Battersby introduces readers to a gripping trilogy that blends investigative journalism, organized crime, and high stakes international mystery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tim Battersby brings together suspense, wit, and classic noir storytelling in The Newspaper Chronicles Trilogy, a compelling collection of three Jamie Stroud mysteries that take readers from the dangerous streets of Chicago to the aristocratic corridors of England. Filled with political corruption, organized crime, murder investigations, and international intrigue, the trilogy offers an immersive reading experience for fans of mystery and crime fiction.

The series follows investigative journalist Jamie Stroud, whose life changes dramatically when she uncovers a deadly conspiracy involving politics, mob activity, and unsolved murders in The Chicago Affair. Alongside her sharp-witted partner, Lucy D’Tremont, and the composed yet fearless Sir Christopher Fenton, Jamie begins exposing secrets that powerful figures are determined to keep hidden. The first novel combines newsroom tension, suspenseful investigations, and emotionally driven storytelling to launch the trilogy with intensity and depth.

In The Bloodhound Affair, the stakes rise as betrayal, corruption, and danger surround the trio’s continuing investigation. Joined by Poirot, a highly perceptive bloodhound who becomes an essential part of the team, Jamie and her companions face escalating threats from a criminal empire determined to silence them permanently.

The trilogy concludes with The English Affair, where Jamie travels overseas hoping for a fresh start, only to become entangled in another dangerous mystery involving stolen art, aristocratic secrets, and racially motivated bombings. Moving between London galleries and country estates, the final installment explores the darker side of English high society while pushing the characters toward their most personal and dangerous confrontation yet.

Throughout the trilogy, Battersby combines the atmosphere of classic detective fiction with modern pacing and emotionally engaging characters. The books balance suspense, humor, and human connection while exploring themes of loyalty, justice, corruption, and resilience.

Tim Battersby is an author known for creating richly layered mysteries filled with memorable characters, intelligent storytelling, and international intrigue. His writing reflects a passion for noir-inspired fiction and investigative narratives that keep readers engaged from beginning to end.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0fzFVUBz

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