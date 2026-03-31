SneedSpeed Announces Chris Capaldi 2026 SCCA Campaign

SneedSpeed develops performance powertrain systems engineered around durability, fit, and real-world performance. Chris Sneed standing beside the Catdaddy MINI at Redline Time Attack event 2011 Chris Capaldi Racing’s current race car ahead of the 2026 SCCA season.

SneedSpeed expands its motorsports presence as Chris Capaldi prepares to campaign a SneedSpeed-powered car in the 2026 SCCA season.

Chris Capaldi competing with a SneedSpeed-powered car continues our use of racing as a real-world proving ground for durability, performance, and engineering.” — Chris Sneed

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SneedSpeed announced that Chris Capaldi will campaign a SneedSpeed-powered car during the 2026 SCCA season, extending the brand’s presence in competitive motorsports and supporting its broader expansion across European performance applications.The program marks another step in SneedSpeed’s continued growth as the company builds its reputation around real-world durability, application-specific engineering, and performance under demanding operating conditions. By participating in SCCA competition, the brand is placing its name in an environment where consistency, execution, and reliability are tested directly.“We have always believed performance parts should prove themselves where it counts,” said Chris Sneed, founder of SneedSpeed. “Racing exposes weak parts, weak systems, and weak thinking very quickly. That is why this program matters. Chris Capaldi competing with a SneedSpeed-powered car continues SneedSpeed’s use of racing as a real-world proving ground for durability, performance, and application-specific engineering.Capaldi’s participation in the 2026 SCCA season is expected to provide on-track visibility for the SneedSpeed brand while reinforcing the connection between engineering, durability, and performance in a competitive setting.“I’m excited to represent SneedSpeed this season in SCCA competition,” said Chris Capaldi. “There is a major difference between parts that simply fill space in the aftermarket and parts that are built to perform when the car is actually being pushed. We are out there to compete, represent the brand the right way, and show what a serious powertrain package can do.”SneedSpeed plans to share race updates, milestones, and behind-the-scenes coverage related to the program throughout the 2026 season.About SneedSpeedSneedSpeed is a performance powertrain brand focused on systems for European applications, including MINI and BMW. The company develops and supplies parts engineered around durability, fit, and real-world performance for enthusiasts, professional installers, racers, and distribution partners.About Chris Capaldi Racing Chris Capaldi Racing is Chris Capaldi’s motorsports program, focused on race execution and on-track performance in SCCA competition.

Chris Sneed driving the Catdaddy SneedSpeed MINI at Redline Time Attacked 2011

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