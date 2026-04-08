SneedSpeed and Chris Capaldi Complete Successful Carolina Motorsports Park Test Ahead of 2026 SCCA Season

SneedSpeed develops performance powertrain systems engineered around durability, fit, and real-world performance. Chris Capaldi Racing’s current race car ahead of the 2026 SCCA season. Carolina Motorsports Park

Chris Capaldi and SneedSpeed complete a productive Carolina Motorsports Park test as preparation continues for the 2026 SCCA season.

Carolina Motorsports Park gave us the chance to put the car through a proper test day, gather feedback, and keep moving the program forward.” — Chris Sneed

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SneedSpeed and Chris Capaldi Complete Successful Carolina Motorsports Park Test Ahead of 2026 SCCA SeasonOn-track session reinforces SneedSpeed’s focus on real-world durability, performance, and race-proven powertrain systemsSneedSpeed and Chris Capaldi Racing have completed a successful test session at Carolina Motorsports Park as preparations continue for the 2026 SCCA season, marking another step forward for the premium performance powertrain brand’s growing presence in competitive motorsports. The test gave the team an opportunity to evaluate the SneedSpeed-powered car in a live track environment under favorable weather conditions, allowing for productive laps, driver feedback, and continued refinement ahead of the first race of the season.For SneedSpeed, the day represented more than a routine test. It was another example of the company’s commitment to proving its systems where performance claims matter most: on track, under load, and in conditions that expose weak parts and weak engineering quickly.“We build around the idea that performance parts should prove themselves in the real world, not just in product descriptions,” said Chris Sneed, founder of SneedSpeed. “Carolina Motorsports Park gave us the chance to put the car through a proper test day, gather feedback, and keep moving the program forward. The car drove well, the conditions were good, and it was a strong step as we head toward the first race.”Chris Capaldi came away from the session encouraged by the car’s behavior and the progress made during the test. “I’m really excited about where the car is right now,” said Chris Capaldi. “It drove well all day, the weather was good, and we were able to get meaningful time on track. I love the car, and I’m looking forward to getting to the first race and seeing what we can do this season.”The Carolina Motorsports Park session supports SneedSpeed’s broader strategy of building brand authority through real-world validation, motorsports involvement, and platform-specific performance development. As the company continues expanding beyond a single-platform identity, race efforts like this help reinforce its position as a serious powertrain systems brand for European performance applications.Throughout the 2026 season, SneedSpeed plans to share race updates, milestones, and behind-the-scenes content tied to the Capaldi program.About SneedSpeed SneedSpeed is a premium performance powertrain brand focused on complete systems for European applications, including MINI and BMW. The company develops and supplies parts engineered around durability, fit, and real-world performance for enthusiasts, professional installers, racers, and distribution partners.About Chris Capaldi Racing Chris Capaldi Racing is Chris Capaldi’s motorsports program, focused on competitive race execution and on-track performance in SCCA competition.

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