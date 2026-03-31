How To Know God Offers A Transformative Path To Experiencing Divine Presence Daily

How to Know God: by Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit by Thomas Johnson

Thomas Johnson shares a heartfelt devotional guiding readers to encounter God personally through waiting, faith, and the Holy Spirit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a culture where knowledge is often prioritized over experience, Thomas Johnson introduces a deeply personal and spiritually enriching approach to faith in his devotional book, How to Know God: By Waiting on Him in the Power and Presence of His Holy Spirit. This inspiring work invites readers to move beyond intellectual understanding and into a genuine, heart-centered relationship with God.

Through thirty-one thoughtfully crafted daily devotionals, Johnson emphasizes a simple yet profound truth: knowing about God is not the same as knowing Him. Each entry encourages readers to slow down, quiet their minds, and wait on God with an open heart. By doing so, they are invited to experience His love, wisdom, and presence in a deeply personal way that transcends words and concepts.

The book draws from Johnson’s own spiritual journey, shaped by more than fifty years of faith, struggle, and renewal. After facing seasons marked by personal weakness and ongoing challenges, Johnson discovered a life-changing breakthrough through the practice of waiting on God. Inspired in part by the teachings found in Waiting on God by Andrew Murray, he learned to release striving and instead trust in God’s power to bring transformation from within.

This message forms the foundation of the book’s impact. Rather than offering complex theological arguments, Johnson presents a practical and accessible path for spiritual growth. Readers are gently guided to seek God daily, allowing Him to reveal His presence and fulfill the promise described in Scripture as “Christ in you, the hope of glory.” The result is a devotional experience that fosters peace, freedom, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Ideal for both new believers and those who have walked in faith for many years, the book speaks to anyone longing for a deeper connection with God. Its concise format makes it suitable for daily reflection, whether in the quiet of the morning or at the close of a busy day. Each devotional serves as a moment of pause, offering clarity, encouragement, and a reminder of God’s nearness.

Thomas Johnson writes with humility and sincerity, sharing not only spiritual insight but also the personal testimony behind his transformation. His words resonate with authenticity, offering hope to readers who may feel discouraged or distant in their own spiritual journey. Through this work, he extends an invitation to experience the joy, peace, and freedom that come from truly knowing God.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/04NPpx82

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