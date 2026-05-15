Every Time I Take a Bite of Sweet Potato Pie, it Reminds me of my Mom: An Anthology/Keepsake of Stories about Our Moms by Dr. Debbie Holliday-Phillips

Every time I take a bite of sweet potato pie, it reminds me of my mom: An anthology by Dr. Debbie Holliday Phillips honors motherhood through cherished memories

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing together stories from individuals of diverse backgrounds and experiences, the book highlights the universal bond shared between mothers and their families. Each contribution reflects moments of joy, wisdom, grief, strength, and unconditional love, reminding readers of the countless ways mothers shape identity, character, and personal growth.

What makes the book especially unique is its interactive and keepsake-centered design. Beyond the stories themselves, readers are encouraged to preserve their own family history through journaling pages, spaces for personal reflections, photographs, recipes, and meaningful conversations. Designed as both a literary collection and a family treasure, the book invites readers to document memories that can be shared and cherished for generations to come.

The anthology also serves as a meaningful resource for community engagement and group discussion. Whether used in book clubs, church gatherings, support groups, or family settings, the reflective prompts and heartfelt narratives encourage conversations surrounding love, grief, family legacy, and emotional connection. Its thoughtful structure allows readers not only to remember their mothers but also to celebrate the ongoing impact those relationships continue to have on their lives.

Dr. Holliday Phillips was inspired to create the anthology as a way to honor her own mother while offering others a platform to share their stories. What began as a personal tribute quickly evolved into a collective celebration of motherhood and remembrance. Through the stories gathered in the book, she seeks to remind readers that every mother’s influence carries lasting significance and deserves to be preserved and celebrated.

Dr. Debbie Holliday Phillips is an educator, nonprofit founder, and retired Chicago Public Schools administrator whose work has long centered on diversity, community, and empowerment. As the founder of Diversity Matters and a lifelong advocate for education and inclusion, she brings compassion, insight, and authenticity to her writing. Her commitment to preserving stories and uplifting voices shines throughout this heartfelt anthology.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0hRTKWPj

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