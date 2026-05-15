Press Release for Jonathan Prox’s the Jesus My Father Showed Me Shares Faith, Service, and a Life Transformed by Christ

The Jesus My Father Showed Me. by Jonathan Prox

The Longtime Aviation Professional and Christian Storyteller Shares a Personal, Heartfelt Message About Living Faith Beyond Church Walls.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Prox, author of The Jesus My Father Showed Me, offers readers a sincere and deeply personal Christian book rooted in testimony, reflection, and a lifelong desire to glorify Christ. Drawing from decades of real-life experience, Prox writes with humility, conviction, and the voice of someone whose life has been shaped by both discipline and devotion.

Now retired after completing 53 years in aviation, Prox’s final position was as an Air Medical Rescue Pilot. His career also included teaching Advanced Instruments to new military aviators for sixteen years, as well as serving as a Maintenance Test Pilot in support of Army Aviation at Fort Rucker, Alabama. While aviation became an early passion after his love for flying began at age eight, his defining commitment came at fifteen, when he gave his life to Jesus Christ.

The Jesus My Father Showed Me is built around honest and real stories that reflect Prox’s personal relationship with Christ. Rather than presenting faith as an abstract concept, the book brings readers into moments of reflection, conviction, and spiritual clarity. Its message centers on the belief that faith is not meant to remain confined to a building, a weekly service, or a title, but should be lived daily through action, love, humility, and obedience.

Prox’s motivation for writing comes from a desire to point others toward Christ, not himself. After being invited to speak in several churches and share his stories live, he was encouraged by multiple people to start a church. His response reflects the heart of the book: The world does not simply need another church building; it needs people willing to be the church.

The book will appeal to Christian readers, church groups, ministry leaders, veterans, aviation professionals, and anyone seeking authentic stories of faith in everyday life. Readers looking for encouragement, testimony, and a reminder of Christ-centered living will find Prox’s voice both grounded and relatable.

Prox also shares spiritually based blogs on his website as the Lord leads, including his latest blog, “Yada Jesus,” which he notes has reached a global audience. He invites readers to visit his website to read the blog and learn more about the book.

Jonathan Prox lives in Enterprise, Alabama, with his wife, Renee. Together, they have three sons, Joshua, Eric, and Michael, all married, and they enjoy grandparenting their eight grandchildren. His life reflects a blend of service, family, aviation, and faith, all connected by his desire to glorify Christ.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Jesus-My-Father-Showed-Me/dp/1545660247

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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