Steinbach Credit Union Selects BanQsi as Partner for Core Banking Transformation

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steinbach Credit Union (SCU), one of Canada’s largest credit unions, today announced a new partnership with BanQsi, a fintech and technology services firm specializing in complex banking initiatives.Through this partnership, BanQsi will work alongside SCU to support key core banking and technology transformation projects. The collaboration is focused on strengthening execution, managing delivery risk, and ensuring stability across critical systems, integrations, and member-facing services as SCU continues to invest in its long-term strategy.“Credit unions are navigating increasingly complex core banking environments with higher expectations for reliability and execution,” said Tom Papagiannopoulos, CEO of BanQsi. “SCU has a clear vision for its technology future, and we’re proud to partner closely with their team to help ensure their strategic goals are met with confidence, discipline, and continuity.”“BanQsi brings deep experience in core banking and a collaborative, delivery‑focused approach that aligns with how we work,” said Curtis Wennberg, CEO of SCU. “Together, we’re strengthening the systems that will help us continue serving our members now and well into the future.”BanQsi partners with credit unions and community banks across North America to support core banking modernization, integrations, vendor transitions, and large-scale projects where risk is high and operational continuity is essential.Established in 1941, Steinbach Credit Union (SCU) is one of Manitoba’s largest credit unions and among the top 10 in Canada, with over $11 billion in assets. SCU builds relationships and trust by providing a full suite of banking products, insurance, and wealth management expertise to over 115,000 members. SCU is known as a consistently fast-growing credit union, adding one member at a time with no mergers in its history and high member satisfaction.BanQsi is a fintech and technology services firm that partners with credit unions and community banks to successfully deliver complex technology initiatives. With deep expertise across core banking platforms, integrations, digital applications, and regulated financial environments, BanQsi helps institutions reduce execution risk and move critical programs forward with confidence. BanQsi operates globally with offices in Winnipeg, Canada; Frisco, Texas; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

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