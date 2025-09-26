BanQsi Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Dubai

BanQsi Dubai

BanQsi opens Dubai office to expand GCC presence, supporting UAE Vision 2030 with core banking expertise and digital innovation.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BanQsi, a leading provider of core banking transformation and integration services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Dubai, further expanding its global presence to serve the growing financial services market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).This strategic expansion will allow BanQsi to better support financial institutions across the region with specialized integration services, bringing clarity and efficiency to complex core banking environments. By establishing a local presence, BanQsi underscores its commitment to supporting the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and financial excellence, in line with the ambitions of UAE Vision 2030 and the country’s wider digital transformation agenda.“The UAE represents a dynamic and growing market where there’s a clear need for the kind of Core Banking expertise we offer,” said Tom Papagiannopoulos, CEO of BanQsi. “Opening our Dubai office allows us to work more closely with clients in the region, build local partnerships, and deliver the same high-quality service we’re known for around the world.”With its new Dubai presence, BanQsi is committed to delivering tailored solutions, strengthening client relationships, and investing in local talent development to ensure sustainable to support long-term success in the region. The company will also explore opportunities to collaborate with regulators, fintech innovators, and academic institutions to support the UAE’s broader economic diversification and knowledge-based economy goals.“As we grow our global footprint with the opening of our Dubai office, our North American team remains fully focused on delivering the critical services our clients rely on,” said Mohsin Syed, Chief Operating Officer at BanQsi. “This expansion reflects our ability to scale while staying deeply committed to the long-term success of our partners in every region we serve—including right here at home.”The Dubai office marks another milestone in BanQsi’s ongoing global growth strategy and reflects the company’s dedication to meeting clients where they are—with the expertise and on-the-ground support to drive transformation.________________________________________Media Contact:Jordan SmidVP Marketing and CommunicationsJordan.Smid@BanQsi.combanqsi.comBanQsi، المزود الرائد لخدمات تحول الأنظمة المصرفية الأساسية وحلول التكامل، بالإعلان عن افتتاح أحدث فروعها في دبي، مما يعزز توسعها العالمي لخدمة سوق الخدمات المالية المتنامي في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومنطقة مجلس التعاون الخليجي.سيمكن هذا التوسع الاستراتيجي BanQsi من تقديم دعم أفضل للمؤسسات المالية في جميع أنحاء المنطقة من خلال خدمات تكامل متخصصة تسهم في تبسيط البيئات البنكية المعقدة وتحقيق الكفاءة التشغيلية. ومن خلال ترسيخ وجودها المحلي، تؤكد BanQsi التزامها بدعم مكانة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة كمركز عالمي للابتكار والتميز المالي، تماشياً مع طموحات رؤية الإمارات 2030 وأجندة التحول الرقمي الأوسع للدولة.وقال توم باباجيانوبولوس، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة BanQsi: "تمثل دولة الإمارات سوقاً ديناميكياً ومتنامياً يتميز بحاجة واضحة إلى خبراتنا في مجال الأنظمة المصرفية الأساسية. إن افتتاح مكتبنا في دبي يتيح لنا العمل عن قرب مع عملائنا في المنطقة، وبناء شراكات محلية، وتقديم نفس مستوى الخدمة عالية الجودة التي نُعرف بها حول العالم."مع وجود مقرها الجديد في دبي، تلتزم BanQsi بتقديم حلول مصممة خصيصاً، وتعزيز علاقاتها مع العملاء، والاستثمار في تطوير المواهب المحلية لضمان دعم مستدام وتحقيق نجاح طويل الأمد في المنطقة. كما ستسعى الشركة إلى التعاون مع الجهات التنظيمية والمبتكرين في مجال التكنولوجيا المالية والمؤسسات الأكاديمية لدعم أهداف التنويع الاقتصادي وبناء اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة في دولة الإمارات.وأضاف محسن سيد، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في BanQsi: "في الوقت الذي نوسع فيه نطاق انتشارنا العالمي بافتتاح مكتبنا في دبي، يظل فريقنا في أمريكا الشمالية يركز بشكل كامل على تقديم الخدمات الحيوية التي يعتمد عليها عملاؤنا. حيث يعكس هذا التوسع قدرتنا على التوسع مع الحفاظ على التزام عميق بالنجاح طويل الأمد لشركائنا في كل منطقة نخدمها—بما في ذلك هنا في موطننا الأم."ويمثل مكتب دبي محطة جديدة في استراتيجية النمو العالمية لـ BanQsi ويعكس تفاني الشركة في خدمة عملائها أينما كانوا — بالخبرة والدعم الميداني اللازمين لدفع عجلة التحول.________________________________________جهة الاتصال الإعلامي:جوردان سميدنائب الرئيس للتسويق والاتصالاتAbout BanQsiBanQsi offers comprehensive core banking solutions that empower financial institutions to modernize, streamline and scale with greater efficiency and confidence. The BanQsi team can optimize your core systems and provide expert support for day-to-day operations, core migrations and mergers.

