MDC will host pond management workshop April 14 in West Plains

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Learn about pond management with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) during a free workshop in Howell County in April.

The pond management workshop will be 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at MDC’s Ozark Regional Office, 551 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215845.

MDC professionals will cover a wide variety of topics, including pond site selection, pond construction, pond stocking, fisheries management, aquatic vegetation management, pond watershed management, and nuisance wildlife.

People with questions about building a new pond or with an existing pond on their property are encouraged to attend.

For more information, call 417- 256-7161 ext. 4743.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.