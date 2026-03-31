Celebrate Easter in style at DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole

DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighton’s iconic seafront hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole , invites guests to indulge in a spectacular Easter weekend filled with fabulous entertainment, delicious dining, and family-friendly fun.Kicking off the celebrations on Easter Saturday, guests can experience a dazzling Bottomless Drag Brunch hosted by the sensational Snow White Trash, the UK’s self-proclaimed “saxiest drag queen.” Starting at 1pm, this high-energy event combines live music, Snow’s signature saxophone performances, and singalong anthems for an unforgettable afternoon.Guests can choose from a mouthwatering brunch menu featuring dishes such as eggs with avocado and hollandaise, fried chicken waffles, and minute steak ciabatta, alongside indulgent sweet treats. The experience is perfectly paired with unlimited fizz, making it the ultimate way to celebrate the long weekend.On Easter Sunday, the celebrations continue in the elegant 1890 Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a traditional carvery lunch served 1pm to 4pm. Accompanied by a live singer, this relaxed dining experience offers the perfect setting to gather with family and friends.The stunning period property will be beautifully adorned with Easter-themed decorations throughout the weekend, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere. Families are especially welcome, with a dedicated Easter egg hunt on Sunday ensuring younger guests are part of the fun.For those keen to take advantage of the long weekend and indulge in a seaside escape the hotel provides the perfect base to enjoy everything Brighton has to offer, whether it’s lively entertainment, indulgent dining, or a memorable family getaway, Easter at the Metropole promises something truly special.Overnight stays start from £125 for a standard double room, including breakfast. Bottomless Brunch, served 1-3pm, priced £55 per person (additional £2.50 for desserts). Sunday Carvery, priced £45 per person.

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