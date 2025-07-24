CheckCheck Named One of TikTok Shop’s Official Authentication Partners

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CheckCheck , the trusted authentication platform for sneakers, luxury goods, and collectibles, has been named one of TikTok Shop’s official authentication partners, supporting the platform’s expanding resale and pre-owned categories.As part of this rollout, TikTok Shop sellers can choose between 100 free sneaker authentications or 50 free luxury authentications to get started — available for a limited time. Throughout July, sellers can also take advantage of free Pop Mart collectible authentications, as CheckCheck helps power authenticity in this fast-growing category.“TikTok Shop has become an important channel for resale, and trust is critical to that ecosystem,” said Perry Nguyen, CEO of CheckCheck. “We’re proud to support sellers with dual expert-backed authentications, automation tools, and a fast-track to earning buyer confidence at scale.”What TikTok Shop Sellers Get with CheckCheck:● Dual-authenticator review on every item for unmatched accuracy● Financial guarantee on all authentications● Digital COAs to share with buyers and boost trust● Seller dashboard to track submissions and download receipts● Exclusive pricing just for TikTok sellers — save more with credit bundles● Business tools for scale: barcode scanning, API & SDK integrations for full automation● Dedicated support team — here to help you every step of the wayTo activate their accounts and claim free authentications, sellers can complete the form at: tiktok.getcheckcheck.com/tiktoksellerformOr download the CheckCheck app directly:App Store | Google PlayWith over 3 million users and more than 2.2 million authentications completed, CheckCheck is proud to support TikTok Shop sellers in delivering trust, speed, and confidence to their customers.

