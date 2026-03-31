INDIGO Biosciences Achieves Record Revenue in 2025

Performance driven by core drug discovery, continued adoption in environmental toxicology, and launch of new assays and a stable reporter cell line platform.

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of innovative cell-based reporter assays and related technologies, announced today that the company achieved record revenue in 2025 marking the strongest performance in its history. The company’s growth was driven by continued momentum in its core drug discovery business, expanding adoption of its assay kits and services in the water reuse market, and the introduction of new assays and stable reporter cell lines that broaden INDIGO’s assay solution offerings.“2025 was a pivotal year for INDIGO. We were able to grow our core business while broadening where and how customers use our products and services,” said Fred Marroni, President and CEO of INDIGO Biosciences. “Our efforts increased the value of our offering to customers, expanded our participation across customer workflows, and broadened the markets we serve.”Throughout 2025, INDIGO strengthened its position in drug discovery through customer growth and record sales of its reporter assay products, which saw 21 newly introduced assays during 2025. The company’s ready-to-use assay kits and scientific services support a broad range of targets and pathways, including nuclear receptors, GPCRs, and growth factor signaling pathways, providing customers with reliable tools for preclinical research and biological testing.INDIGO also continued to build momentum in water reuse, where customers are increasingly applying the company’s existing assay kits and services to screen for emerging contaminants and help ensure their removal from treated water. This expansion demonstrates the versatility of INDIGO’s established products and services and extends the commercial reach of proven technologies into an adjacent market with growing demand for toxicologically relevant testing.Another major milestone in 2025 was the launch of INDIGO’s Stable Reporter Cell Line platform. Designed to complement the company’s established assay kits and services, Stable Reporter Cell Lines broaden INDIGO’s range of assay solutions and enable participation across a wider range of customer workflows, from preclinical research through QA/QC testing.“Stable Reporter Cell Lines are a natural extension of our existing assay portfolio,” said Dr. Andrew Woodman, Laboratory Director at INDIGO Biosciences. “They give customers another way to apply the same proven biology and targets they already use in our assay kits and services, while supporting workflows that require longer-term or more integrated screening.”Together, INDIGO’s assay kits, services, and stable cell line offerings provide customers with a more complete set of tools for drug discovery, drug and chemical safety evaluations, and environmental toxicology testing.INDIGO Biosciences has built a reputation for delivering easy-to-implement assay technologies that generate reliable and reproducible data. By strengthening its core market, extending existing solutions into water reuse, and broadening its platform with stable reporter cell lines, INDIGO continues to increase the relevance of its technologies. This combination of core execution, adjacent-market expansion, and portfolio extension helped the company achieve its record year and has also positioned the company for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

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