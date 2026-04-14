INDIGO Biosciences Launches GPR39 Reporter Assay for Metabolic, Gastrointestinal, and Inflammatory Disease Research
New Cell-Based Assay Supports Drug Discovery Targeting Glucose Homeostasis, Barrier Integrity, and Tissue RepairSTATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based reporter assay solutions, has announced the launch of its Human GPR39 Reporter Assay. The launch reflects INDIGO’s continued strategy of delivering assays for emerging and relevant drug targets, helping biopharma and research organizations generate high-quality functional data faster and more efficiently. This new assay provides researchers with a robust, ready-to-use platform for studying GPR39 signaling.
“GPR39 is an emerging GPCR target with growing relevance across several therapeutic areas, including metabolic regulation, gastrointestinal health, and inflammatory signaling,” said Dr. Andrew Woodman, Lab Director at INDIGO Biosciences. “By introducing a functional reporter assay for GPR39, INDIGO enables scientists to generate high-quality pharmacology data and better evaluate receptor activity in programs focused on next-generation therapeutics.”
GPR39 has been investigated for its role in pathways associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and broader programs centered on tissue homeostasis and repair. Its expression in the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas, and other tissues involved in nutrient sensing and hormone regulation has made it a compelling target for organizations pursuing novel approaches in these high-interest disease areas.
INDIGO’s GPR39 Reporter Assay is offered as an all-inclusive 96-well kit which includes all materials required to perform the assay, including cryopreserved, optimized reporter cells, media for cell recovery and compound dilution, a validated reference agonist, luciferase detection reagents, cell culture-ready assay plates, and detailed protocols. Bulk reagent options are also available to support high-throughput screening programs. In addition, INDIGO also offers assay services for GPR39 studies, providing a convenient and cost-effective alternative to in-house testing while ensuring access to high-quality, reproducible data backed by INDIGO’s assay expertise.
What sets INDIGO’s assay kits apart is their proprietary CryoMite™ cryo-preservation process. This innovative technology eliminates the need for weeks of cell culture work, allowing researchers to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into assay-ready plates. The process streamlines the workflow, requiring no intermediate steps such as cell rinsing, viability checks, or titer adjustments. Researchers simply thaw the cells, plate them, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain results in as little as 24 hours.
As INDIGO continues to broaden its assay offering across clinically and commercially significant targets, the company remains focused on helping partners accelerate discovery workflows and improve access to reproducible, actionable data.
Michael Gardner
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
+1 814-234-1919
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.