AppTec Universal Gateway for High-Performance, Encrypted Mobile Access

AppTec recognized as the Champion in the MDM/UEM category at the Techconsult PUR 2026 Professional User Rating for Security Solutions Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK, Global 100 Awards 2026

AppTec Universal Gateway delivers high-performance encrypted mobile access, helping enterprises simplify secure connectivity across remote and hybrid setups.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppTec reaffirms the value of its Universal Gateway , a proven solution for secure enterprise connectivity that delivers high-performance, encrypted mobile access across distributed work environments. Widely adopted by organizations managing remote and hybrid workforces, Universal Gateway supports reliable access to corporate applications and resources without the operational complexity of traditional VPN infrastructures.Engineered as a stable and enterprise-ready component of the AppTec360 platform, the Universal Gateway enables IT teams to manage secure access policies centrally while maintaining consistent security and compliance across devices and operating systems. Its performance and encryption capabilities support business continuity and secure mobility, ensuring that mobile users connect to corporate systems with both speed and protection.Key Features and Benefits:High-Performance Secure Access: Provides fast and reliable connectivity to enterprise applications and data.End-to-End Encrypted Communication: Protects data in transit with robust encryption aligned with enterprise security policies.Centralized Policy Management: Allows IT teams to configure and manage access rules directly from the AppTec360 management console.Reduced VPN Complexity: Enables secure remote access without relying on traditional VPN clients.Secure Access to Internal Exchange Server: Enables users to securely access corporate email and collaboration services hosted on internal exchange servers without exposing them to external networks.Scalable Enterprise Architecture: Supports growing user bases and diverse device environments while maintaining consistent performance.With the Universal Gateway, AppTec enables enterprises to deliver secure, seamless mobile access while simplifying connectivity management and strengthening data protection across the organization.About AppTecAppTec is a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and mobile security solutions. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, AppTec360 supports over 6,400 companies across 107 countries with solutions that simplify enterprise mobility management.Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:Best IT Control & MDM Solutions Company (UK) – Global 100 Awards (2024–2026)Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating (2024–2026)Business Elite Awards – Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions, UK 2022Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019Leading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019“Partnering with AppTec360 enables enterprises to experience secure, high-performance connectivity with greater operational control.For organizations interested in exploring AppTec's Universal Gateway, personalized WebEx demo sessions can be scheduled to demonstrate how it delivers encrypted mobile access, simplifies connectivity management, and supports enterprise-scale performance.

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