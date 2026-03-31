Callyzer Bridges the Gap in Business Communication with New SIM-Based Call Tracking Feature

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Callyzer is redefining how call driven teams manage their daily outreach. The company has introduced its advanced call tracking feature, a SIM-based solution designed to provide managers with complete visibility into their team’s calling activities.Addressing the Need for Structured Call IntelligenceFor businesses where calls are the main medium of sales, marketing, support, or customer interaction, the visibility of daily communication is limited.The call data is fragmented and resides on individual devices, making it challenging to track the performance of telecallers, customer interactions, or follow-ups.The unstructured call data can cause businesses to miss potential calls, provide an inconsistent customer experience, or lack accountability in customer interactions.The problem of unstructured call data is solved by Callyzer’s Call Tracking Software , which brings all call activities under one roof. The call data is collected from mobile devices and arranged in an easy-to-understand format, giving businesses an overview of their call activities.This helps businesses move beyond basic call management and embrace a structured call management system.High-End Intelligence Without the HardwareOne of the most important benefits of this feature is that it does not require any VoIP system or any expensive hardware setup. This is because Callyzer is a SIM-based solution, which means that it is able to work with the mobile devices that your team is already using.What’s new in the Callyzer’s Advanced Tracking suite:Complete Call Capture: Automatically captures all the calling activities directly from your team’s Android mobile phones, including incoming, outgoing, missed, and rejected calls.Team-Level Monitoring Dashboard: View all your team’s calling data in one centralized dashboard, making it easy to track performance and activity across users.Detailed Call Analytics: Get a complete breakdown of call metrics such as total calls, connected calls, unique calls, call duration, and more to understand your team’s performance clearly.Spot Missed Opportunities: Identify different call outcomes like never attended calls and calls not picked up by clients to spot missed opportunities easily.Improve Follow-ups: Quickly identify calls that require action, such as missed calls or unanswered calls, to improve follow-up consistency.Quick Call by Callyzer Extension: Quick Call by Callyzer is a Chrome extension that connects your system to your mobile SIM in seconds. Simply scan a QR code to link your mobile number, and then click-to-call any number on your browser, whether in a CRM, lead system, or website, to place a call instantly reducing time and human error.Productivity Insights: Track your team’s working hours and idle time to understand how effectively they are utilizing their time.WhatsApp Template: This feature enables the telecallers to create WhatsApp message templates that they can send to customers directly. This feature helps eliminate the need to type messages manually, which could be time-consuming. It enables the team to communicate more efficiently with the customer.Better Data, Better Teams"You can't improve what you can't see," says the Callyzer team.Instead of relying on manual reports, managers can now clearly see what’s happening in their team’s calling activities. This call monitoring feature is about providing the data needed to make smart, fast business decisions.Whether your team is working from one office or from different locations, Callyzer brings all your call data into one place, giving you a single, reliable view of every business conversation.Get StartedThe advanced call tracking feature is now live. To see how your team can start capturing better data today, visit callyzer.You can also get a 15-day free trial to experience smarter call monitoring and deeper insights. Book your trial today! Name: Dhruven PonkiyaEmail: dhruven@callyzer.coWebsite: https://callyzer.co

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