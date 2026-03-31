Edgar, Dunn & Company Publishes New Report on Gulf Stablecoins and CBDCs Infrastructure Development

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC), a global consultancy specializing in payments and financial services, today announced the release of its latest report:

“Building Gulf Stablecoins and CBDCs Infrastructures (2026–2030): Strategy, Scale and Supervision.”

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of how Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are rapidly advancing digital currency initiatives, positioning the region as a global leader in the development of stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

The study highlights how the GCC is adopting a regulation-first approach, enabling innovation while preserving financial stability and monetary sovereignty. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are leading with fully developed regulatory frameworks, while Saudi Arabia and others are progressing through large-scale pilots and infrastructure development.

Key findings include:

• The emergence of a dual-rail system combining stablecoins and CBDCs

• Strong public-private collaboration driving innovation and adoption

• Increasing focus on cross-border payments, programmable finance and tokenized assets

• A clear transition from pilot programs to real-world implementation

The report also features case studies of major initiatives such as:

• The UAE’s Digital Dirham

• AE Coin stablecoin

• mBridge cross-border CBDC platform

• CoinMENA digital asset exchange

• ADIB Smart Sukuk

According to the report, digital currencies are expected to play a critical role in enhancing payment efficiency, enabling financial inclusion and supporting economic diversification across the region.

The full report is available here.

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