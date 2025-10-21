Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC) appoints three new Directors to its Board of Directors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edgar, Dunn & Company (EDC), a leading global payments consultancy, has announced the appointment of Volker Schloenvoigt, Jean Sideris, and Grégoire Toussaint to its Board of Directors.

These appointments reflect the Board’s ongoing commitment to driving the firm’s growth and adding experienced business leaders from within the organisation.

Samee Zafar, CEO of EDC commented, “We are thrilled to expand the Board with three new additions to our group of highly talented individuals, and I am particularly excited about the fresh perspective and unique expertise each of you bring".

Volker Schloenvoigt

“I am very pleased to join the Edgar, Dunn & Company Board in these exciting times in the payment industry”, said Volker Schloenvoigt. “I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow directors to drive strategic growth and innovation for our clients and the firm”.

Volker Schloenvoigt is a Director and Head of EDC’s London office and is responsible for the Merchant Acquiring / Payment Acceptance practice of EDC. Volker has been working as an advisor in the payments industry for over 25 years mainly in Europe and the Middle East. He has advised many industry players on strategy development, operational models and benchmarking as well as financial analysis. Volker has also worked extensively in M&A on many commercial due diligence engagements for strategic and financial investors and has supported sellers in preparing for IPOs or divestment. In his spare time, Volker is trying to reduce his golfing handicap (so far unsuccessfully).

Jean Sideris

“I am privileged to join the Edgar, Dunn & Company Board, especially given the rapid growth and innovation we are witnessing in the Middle East,” said Jean Sideris. “This region represents immense potential, and I look forward to contributing to our collective efforts to further expand EDC’s leadership in this market”.

Jean Sideris is Chief Financial Officer and Head of EDC’s Dubai office. He has over 20 years’ experience in payments and financial services in the areas of strategy, financial analysis, pricing & interchange, product development, regulation and financial inclusion. Prior to EDC, Jean held several senior management positions with global payment leaders. He was previously Visa’s Chief Strategy Officer for CEMEA, overlooking investment, corporate strategy and M&A in over 90 countries. Beforehand, he spent over 12 years with MasterCard Europe in sales, finance & strategy. He holds an MSc in Applied Economics from Solvay School of Economics & Management, ULB in Belgium.

Grégoire Toussaint

“After 20 years working at Edgar, Dunn & Company across the globe, I am delighted to join the Board and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and strategic vision”, said Grégoire Toussaint. “EDC is ideally placed to continue advising leaders in the payments market and I look forward to driving innovation and growth for key stakeholders”.

Grégoire Toussaint is a Director and Head of EDC’s the Paris office with over 20 years of consulting experience with EDC in business strategy for clients in Asia, Europe, Middle East, North and South America. Grégoire has worked in EDC's London, Sydney and Paris offices and developed global perspectives on payments. Within EDC, Greg Toussaint leads globally EDC’s B2B Payments Practice, co-leads EDC’s Travel Payment Practice and is also involved in EDC’s Retail & Hospitality Practice. He has worked for many actors in the payments value chain, including central banks, issuers, acquirers, payment schemes, merchants and payment providers. Outside of work, Greg plays the saxophone, loves baking cakes with his two daughters and trains for his next triathlon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.