CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

March 30, 2026

Alton, NH – On Friday, March 27, 2026, at 8:25 p.m., rescuers responded to an injured hiker on Mt. Major in Alton, NH. Garrett Majobian, 23, from Furguson, Missouri, was hiking Mt. Major with his wife. They departed the trailhead at 4:30 p.m., reached the summit at 7:20 p.m. Shortly after departing the summit, Garrett slipped on some ice and fell resulting in a debilitating shoulder injury. He was unable to continue hiking so his wife called 911 for assistance.

Fish and Game responded along with rescuers from Gilford and Alton Fire Departments and members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR). After receiving medical treatment, Garrett was able to walk with assistance to an awaiting rescue utility vehicle (UTV). He was transported down the remainder of the trail by UTV and then transported to hospital by ambulance.

Hikers and outdoor recreationists are reminded that winter conditions still exist in the mountains of the state. Hikers should be prepared to encounter ice, snow, and low temperatures. Traction devices and additional warm clothing should always be carried when venturing outdoors in remote locations.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.